Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon

The Citroen C3 hatchback will get an automatic torque converter unit similar to the C3 Aircross.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be a torque convertor type like in a C3 Aircross
  • Likely to be available with the Turbo engine and in top-spec form
  • No official confirmation but launch expected later this year

After the recent addition of an automatic gearbox on its latest C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen is now all set to offer the option in its entry C3 hatchback as well. The first car to be based on its C-Cubed platform, which is a heavily localised version of its Common Modular Platform, the C3 was launched in 2022 with two engine (NA and Turbo) and two manual (five- and six-speed) gearbox options. The automatic transmission wasn’t ready at that point as Citroen focused on offering a car that would be bigger than an average entry-level Indian hatchback yet be priced at the same level as them.

 

The lack of an automatic option did put the car out of consideration set for many urban users who are fast shifting to automatics given the heavy traffic loads in most Indian cities. The lack of an automatic also added to the perception of the C3 being a basic, no-frills machine.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Hatchback Review

 

The torque converter type of unit will be similar to the one used in the C3 Aircross, which has a 6-speed unit

 

Citroen did add some features subsequently to the C3 that included things like electrically-adjustable door mirrors, rear parking camera, front fog lamps and rear wiper. Some of these, frankly are hygiene but some did add some finesse. It also got some connectivity features via a Citroen app.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic | First Drive Review

 

While its base engine version seemed like a great bargain for fleet and radio taxi operators, the nicer turbo version could do with more creature comforts, especially with an automatic gearbox to appeal to an average Indian entry-level car buyer or someone looking for a small, second car in the family. Citroen did launch an electric version in the interim but that is a clearly different audience.

 

We expect the automatic version of the C3 to be launched later this year

 

Recently, the top management did acknowledge that it was updating the C3 with more creature comforts and our sources confirmed that one of that will be the option of an automatic gearbox. The torque converter type of unit will be similar to the one used in the C3 Aircross, which has a 6-speed unit. With two models sharing the transmission – marginally different - it will give some more economies of scale in the manufacturing process. As in the C3 Aircross, expect this one to be reasonably smooth and up the refinement of the car alongside some more rough edges removed and more features added.

 

 

We expect the automatic version of the C3 to be launched later this year.

# Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Hatchback# Citroen C3 Automatic# C3 Automatic# Citroen India# Hatchback# Family# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 14 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Citroen C3

Citroen C3
8.4

Citroen C3

Starts at ₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View C3 Specifications
View C3 Features

Popular Citroen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024
Bajaj CNG Motorcycle To Be Launched In June 2024
Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV Achieves 5 Stars In Green NCAP Tests
Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV Achieves 5 Stars In Green NCAP Tests
Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO
Adrian Hallmark Quits Bentley, Appointed New Aston Martin CEO
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Made-In-India Citroen eC3 Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Citroën To Supply 4,000 e-C3 EVs To BluSmart Mobility
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved