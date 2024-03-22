Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon

After the recent addition of an automatic gearbox on its latest C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen is now all set to offer the option in its entry C3 hatchback as well. The first car to be based on its C-Cubed platform, which is a heavily localised version of its Common Modular Platform, the C3 was launched in 2022 with two engine (NA and Turbo) and two manual (five- and six-speed) gearbox options. The automatic transmission wasn’t ready at that point as Citroen focused on offering a car that would be bigger than an average entry-level Indian hatchback yet be priced at the same level as them.

The lack of an automatic option did put the car out of consideration set for many urban users who are fast shifting to automatics given the heavy traffic loads in most Indian cities. The lack of an automatic also added to the perception of the C3 being a basic, no-frills machine.

The torque converter type of unit will be similar to the one used in the C3 Aircross, which has a 6-speed unit

Citroen did add some features subsequently to the C3 that included things like electrically-adjustable door mirrors, rear parking camera, front fog lamps and rear wiper. Some of these, frankly are hygiene but some did add some finesse. It also got some connectivity features via a Citroen app.

While its base engine version seemed like a great bargain for fleet and radio taxi operators, the nicer turbo version could do with more creature comforts, especially with an automatic gearbox to appeal to an average Indian entry-level car buyer or someone looking for a small, second car in the family. Citroen did launch an electric version in the interim but that is a clearly different audience.

We expect the automatic version of the C3 to be launched later this year

Recently, the top management did acknowledge that it was updating the C3 with more creature comforts and our sources confirmed that one of that will be the option of an automatic gearbox. The torque converter type of unit will be similar to the one used in the C3 Aircross, which has a 6-speed unit. With two models sharing the transmission – marginally different - it will give some more economies of scale in the manufacturing process. As in the C3 Aircross, expect this one to be reasonably smooth and up the refinement of the car alongside some more rough edges removed and more features added.

We expect the automatic version of the C3 to be launched later this year.