Citroen C5 Aircross Compact SUV Set For India Debut On February 1, 2021

The Citroen C5 Aircross compact SUV will be the first offering from the French automaker in India, and will be brought as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Citroen C5 Aircross will go on sale in India by March 2021 expand View Photos
The Citroen C5 Aircross will go on sale in India by March 2021

  • The Citroen C5 Aircross arrives in India after delay due to the pandemic
  • The C5 Aircross come via the CKD route and will be locally-assembled
  • Prices are expected to start from Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

French carmaker Citroen is all set to start its India innings and the company will be revealing the India-spec C5 Aircross compact SUV on February 1, 2021. The company has confirmed the details and the model will go on sale by March this year. The new Citroen C5 Aircross was originally scheduled to arrive in the country in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, the market showing a strong recovery in the last quarter and consumer sentiments are more upbeat too. The new offering will take on the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq, and the likes in the segment.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will come to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route

We first saw the Citroen C5 Aircross in 2019 and the car that will arrive soon will be the same. Citroen will locally assemble the offering at its Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu and prices are expected to start around ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The C5 Aircross is being centered around comfort, which has been the automaker's key selling point over its 100-year-old history. The C5 Aircross also stands out courtesy of its quirky styling that comprises the split front with a wide split-grille, dual-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lights, machine-cut alloy wheels, and butch proportions overall. The model also comes with chunky black cladding on the bumpers and sides with red highlights that look different and contemporary. The rear also features LED taillights with a signature pattern and a blacked-out C-pillar that lends a floating roof effect.

The quirky dual theme is carried over in the cabin too and the interior will boast of top-notch material quality

The Citroen C5 Aircross sports the split theme in the cabin as well as the dual air vents and dual-tone treatment. Expect to see top-notch build quality with equipment like a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel. Other salient features will include dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, leather upholstery, 180-degree reversing camera, and more. The C5 Aircross will also feature the automaker's mattress-like comfort seats, and the model could get massage function for the front seats, as seen on the Euro-spec model. The cabin is expected to offer generous space with a large cargo capacity of 720 litres.

Prices are expected to be around ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new C5 Aircross

Power on the Citroen C5 Aircross will come from the 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 177 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed torque convertor. The petrol version could be added later to the line-up. The automaker though will miss the diesel engines on its mass-market offerings in the future in the Indian market.

Citroen India is looking at a product offensive in 2021 with the C5 Aircross set to arrive in the first half of the year, while the second half will see the brand launch its subcompact SUV in the country. We will learn more about the model on February 1, 2021, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

or select from popular cities