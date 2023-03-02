Citroen India To Begin Exporting C3 Hatchback To ASEAN & Africa From This Month

Citroën India, part of the Stellantis group, has announced that it will start exporting the C3 hatchback from India from March 2023 to countries in ASEAN and Africa. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kamarajar Port (earlier known as the Ennore port) to commence its export programme from India. The Citroen C3 will be the French brand’s first locally produced model to be exported from India, and it will be shipped as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.

Talking about this latest development, Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India said "This partnership with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) fortifies the Stellantis group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey. We have created a 360-degree ecosystem that is reaping strong results for the group, and we will continue to grow this in the future.”

The C3 was launched in India back in July 2022, and it’s the first car from the brand that is entirely manufactured in India.

The company has said that the Kamarajar Port will be used to export made-in-India Citroën vehicles built on the Smart Car platform to the world. “We are looking forward to a cooperative and successful working relationship with KPL to achieve the highest level of on-time delivery at competitive costs,” added Guy Lederer, Head-Supply Chain and Logistics for India, Asia Pacific, Stellantis.

Citroen recently also launched the all-electric eC3 priced from Rs. 11.50 lakh to Rs. 12.43 lakh.

The C3 premium hatchback was launched in India back in July 2022, and it’s the first car from the brand that is entirely manufactured in India. The car is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, and both are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is priced from Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Recently, the company also launched the electric version of the car – the Citroen eC3 priced from Rs. 11.50 lakh to Rs. 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India).