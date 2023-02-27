Citroën Ë-C3 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.5 Lakh

Citroën India has announced the prices of the Ë-C3 electric hatchback, with prices starting at Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Ë-C3 comes just six months after the launch of the petrol C3. Deliveries of the new Ë-C3 will begin from this week. It will be available for B2B and B2C buyers in 25 cities, at all 29 La Maison Citroën showrooms across the country. Citroën will also offer 100 per cent online purchase options. All showrooms will be equipped with DC Fast Charging facility provided by Jio-bp and will cater to all EV vehicle owners.

Introductory prices of the Citroën Ë-C3 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Live ₹ 11,50,000 Feel ₹ 12,13,000 Feel Vibe Pack ₹ 12,28,000 Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack ₹ 12,43,000

The Citroën Ë-C3 gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The total power output from the motor is 56 bhp and the peak torque output is 143 Nm. The 0-60 kmph sprint is done in 6.8 seconds and the electric hatchback has an ARAI certified range of 320 km, which is the best in the segment. The EV also gets 100 per cent DC fast charging capability and 15 ampere home-charging facility as well. It is available with 13 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs with 47 customisation options.

Citroën will also launch connectivity apps like MY CITROËN CONNECT and C-BUDDY on the New Ë-C3 All-Electric. Available on both iOS & Android, My Citroën Connect hosts 35 smart features including Driving behaviour analysis, Vehicle tracking, Emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, Usage-based insurance parameters and first in segment 7-year subscription.