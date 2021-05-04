The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Maharashtra has announced raising ₹ 10 lakh to support the State Transport Department in the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus. The apex body of India's dealers' associations says that it will fix 250 oxygen tankers with GPS devices enabling the transport department to monitor them on a single dashboard which has been set up in the Transport Commissioner's office and is being monitored 24x7. The ₹ 10 lakh generated by FADA Maharashtra will be used for procuring the GPS devices.

FADA Maharashtra says that it has already placed the order for the GPS devices, and it has started fitting the oxygen tankers with the devices from this week. FADA State Chairperson, Amar Jatin Sheth said, "This was an opportunity to contribute for the state by efficiently managing the movement of the tankers through technology." Dr Avinash Dhakane, the Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra appreciated the contribution made by the association. He also stated that with the GPS devices the oxygen tankers would be able to do quicker turnaround time and help save more lives.

Taking about the initiative taken by FADA members in Maharashtra, Vinkesh Gulati, President Fada India said, "FADA got an opportunity to strengthen the hands of Maharashtra State Administration during the 2nd wave of this pandemic. We have tried to do our best as this is a small contribution towards enabling the transport department to monitor oxygen tankers movement on a single dashboard. This will definitely help save lives of patients by providing them lifesaving oxygen on time. I thank both, Dr Dhakane State TC - MH and FADA MH Chapter Mr Amar Sheth to make this possible."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group has rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project in a bid to ease the transportation of Oxygen in Maharashtra

We have been seeing similar support being extended by vehicle manufacturers as well. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group has rolled out the ' Oxygen on Wheels' project in a bid to ease the transportation of Oxygen in Maharashtra, which is facing shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. MG Motor India stepped up and collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases, to increase the production of medical oxygen. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland is providing 24x7 support to all commercial vehicles carrying oxygen and other essential items.

