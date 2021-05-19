Custom Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS To Be Given Away In Fundraiser

Triumph Motorcycles will give away a one-off custom Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS as part of a fundraiser at the 10th anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR). To celebrate the milestone, when the DGR completes 10 years on May 23, 2021, and men's health causes the DGR was established to support, the one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS is to be won by a key competition fundraiser. This unique motorcycle will be the first prize for the 2021 DGR Gentlefolk Competition. Triumph has not revealed full details of the motorcycle, but a few images do give us an idea of the paint scheme and what it looks like.

Also Read: Special Edition Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 Launched In India

The bike was created in Triumph's UK paint shop, with a special two-tone colour scheme

The bike was created in Triumph's UK paint shop and features a two-tone fuel tank and a white and gold 10 on the side panel to mark the occasion, as well as the DGR logo on the bodywork. More details about the custom Thruxton 1200 RS will be announced on May 23, 2021. To enter the Gentlefolk competition to win the bike, participants must first unlock four badges by completing their online DGR profile, donating to their own profile, completing a random donation, and raising at least $250 (around ₹ 14,500).

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Review

More details on the one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS will be announced on May 23, 2021

"10 years of riding dapper for men's health is nothing short of incredible and celebrating that with this one-of-one motorcycle designed in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles is such an exciting way to honour that," said Founder & Director of DGR Mark Hawwa.

"This Triumph Thruxton RS will be the key prize of our Gentlefolk Competition; giving every single fundraiser that unlocks their badges in DGR 2021 the chance to win. It's a piece of DGR memorabilia that brilliantly represents the committed efforts of our dedicated gentlefolk around the world, and the shared passion of our partners, Triumph Motorcycles."

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney in 2012 by Australian Mark Hawwa with the first ever event involving 2,500 riders across 64 cities. The event was conceived to counter the traditional stereotype of men on motorcycles and also highlight men's mental health, as well as raise funds to battle men's prostate cancer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.