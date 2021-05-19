carandbike logo
search

Custom Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS To Be Given Away In Fundraiser

The bike will be a one-off giveaway as part of the 10th anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride fundraiser.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The custom one-off Thruxton 1200 RS will be up for a fundraiser contest winning prize expand View Photos
The custom one-off Thruxton 1200 RS will be up for a fundraiser contest winning prize

Highlights

  • The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride completes 10 years on May 23, 2021
  • The custom bike will be the first prize as past of a DGR fundraiser
  • More details about the custom Thruxton 1200 RS will be announced

Triumph Motorcycles will give away a one-off custom Triumph Thruxton 1200 RS as part of a fundraiser at the 10th anniversary of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR). To celebrate the milestone, when the DGR completes 10 years on May 23, 2021, and men's health causes the DGR was established to support, the one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS is to be won by a key competition fundraiser. This unique motorcycle will be the first prize for the 2021 DGR Gentlefolk Competition. Triumph has not revealed full details of the motorcycle, but a few images do give us an idea of the paint scheme and what it looks like.

Also Read: Special Edition Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 Launched In India

4vcuohu

The bike was created in Triumph's UK paint shop, with a special two-tone colour scheme

The bike was created in Triumph's UK paint shop and features a two-tone fuel tank and a white and gold 10 on the side panel to mark the occasion, as well as the DGR logo on the bodywork. More details about the custom Thruxton 1200 RS will be announced on May 23, 2021. To enter the Gentlefolk competition to win the bike, participants must first unlock four badges by completing their online DGR profile, donating to their own profile, completing a random donation, and raising at least $250 (around ₹ 14,500).

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Review

lriq6nug

More details on the one-off custom Thruxton 1200 RS will be announced on May 23, 2021

"10 years of riding dapper for men's health is nothing short of incredible and celebrating that with this one-of-one motorcycle designed in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles is such an exciting way to honour that," said Founder & Director of DGR Mark Hawwa.

"This Triumph Thruxton RS will be the key prize of our Gentlefolk Competition; giving every single fundraiser that unlocks their badges in DGR 2021 the chance to win. It's a piece of DGR memorabilia that brilliantly represents the committed efforts of our dedicated gentlefolk around the world, and the shared passion of our partners, Triumph Motorcycles."

0 Comments

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney in 2012 by Australian Mark Hawwa with the first ever event involving 2,500 riders across 64 cities. The event was conceived to counter the traditional stereotype of men on motorcycles and also highlight men's mental health, as well as raise funds to battle men's prostate cancer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Triumph Bikes

  • Trident 660 Dual Disc
    Trident 660 Dual Disc
  • Trident 660 Engine
    Trident 660 Engine
  • Trident 660 Handling
    Trident 660 Handling
  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Front Profile
  • Triumph Tiger 1200
    Triumph Tiger 1200
  • Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
    Triumph Tiger 1200 Meter Console
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Rear View
  • Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
    Triumph Rocket 3 R Front Look
  • Speed Twin Engine
    Speed Twin Engine
  • Speed Twin Heritage Image
    Speed Twin Heritage Image
  • Speed Twin Front Look
    Speed Twin Front Look
  • Street Twin Headlight
    Street Twin Headlight
  • Street Twin Suspension
    Street Twin Suspension
  • Street Twin Brakes
    Street Twin Brakes
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Side Front View
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Rear
  • Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber Instrument Cluster
  • Bonneville T100 Tank
    Bonneville T100 Tank
  • Bonneville T100 Headlight
    Bonneville T100 Headlight
  • Bonneville T100 Wheels
    Bonneville T100 Wheels
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Style
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Style
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Tank
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Tank
  • Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
    Triumph Street Scrambler Footrest
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
    Triumph Street Scrambler Frontview
  • Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
    Triumph Street Scrambler Seat
  • Street Triple Rs Silencer
    Street Triple Rs Silencer
  • Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
    Street Triple Twin Led Headlights
  • Street Triple Swingarm
    Street Triple Swingarm
x
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries
Hero MotoCorp Working On Middleweight Motorcycles
Hero MotoCorp Working On Middleweight Motorcycles
McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled
McLaren 720S Gulf Oil Edition Unveiled
8 Cars That Come With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In India
8 Cars That Come With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities