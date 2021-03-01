CV Sales February 2021: Ashok Leyland Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Sales

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has released the monthly sales number for February 2021. Last month the company's total sales in the domestic market stood at 12,776 units, a healthy 20 per cent growth as compared to 10,612 vehicles the company sold a year ago in February 2020. At the same time, compared to the 12,359 vehicles (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles + Light Commercial Vehicles) sold by the company in January 2021, Ashok Leyland saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of over 3 per cent.

Ashok Leyland sold 5662 light commercial vehicles in the domestic market in February 2021.

As for exports, in February 2021, Ashok Leyland exported 927 commercial vehicles from India, registering a decent 7.4 per cent growth compared to 863 units exported during the same month last year. This includes 688 units of the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles and 239 units of light commercial vehicles. Out of the total Medium and Heavy commercial vehicles sold in India, 6790 units were trucks, whereas 324 units were buses. Ashok Leyland also sold 5662 light commercial vehicles in the domestic market in February 2021.

Ashok Leyland's cumulative sales in February 2021 stood at 13,703 units, a 19 per cent growth compared to the 11,475 commercial vehicles sold during the same month in 2020. At the same time, compared to the 13,126 units sold in January 2021, the company saw a M-o-M growth of 4.4 per cent.

