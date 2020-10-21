New Cars and Bikes in India
Daimler India Has Exported Over 35,000 Commercial Vehicles And 5,500 CKD Kits from India

Daimler India has so far exported over 35,000 vehicles, to more than 50 different countries from India, and additionally, more than 5,500 CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits have been shipped to markets like South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Since the start of its export operations, DICV has exported over 32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses expand View Photos
Since the start of its export operations, DICV has exported over 32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses

Highlights

  • Over 35,000 CVs exported to more than 50 markets globally
  • Over 5,500 CKD kits exported to South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam & Indonesia
  • New milestone of 150 million parts exports reached

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced achieving new export milestones. The company has so far exported over 35,000 vehicles, to more than 50 different countries from India. Additionally, Daimler India has said that it has also exported over 5,500 CKD (Completely Knocked Down) vehicle kits to markets like South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam and Indonesia. In fact, recently, the company also added Malaysia as a new CKD market. Furthermore, the commercial vehicle maker has also said that over 150 million parts have been exported from the country to all its export markets.

cr090pqk

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and Leonardo Piccinini are congratulating the team on the new milestone

Also Read: BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange

Commenting on the new milestone, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "With this milestone of 150 million parts exported and the addition of a new CKD market, DICV once again validates India's 'Make for the World'. It's a win-win solution; our global Daimler network receives quality Indian parts, and our Indian supplier community gains access to Daimler's global supply chains. By shipping more and more Indian-made products to an increasing number of overseas markets, DICV is helping India become an international manufacturing hub."

Also Read: BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020

beaoph48

The company claims that India is the fifth most important market for Daimler Trucks, serving both domestic as well as international markets

Also Read: Coronavirus: The Road Ahead For The Commercial Vehicle Segment In India

Interestingly, the company the DICV plant near Chennai is the only Daimler facility, worldwide, that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands - BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. The company claims that India is the fifth most important market for Daimler Trucks, serving both domestic as well as international markets. In fact, since the start of its export operation in 2013, DICV has exported more than 32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses.

Also Read: BharatBenz Rolls Out 1000th BS6 Heavy Duty Truck Amidst COVID Crisis

Talking about the export business, Shrikumar V Unnithan, DICV's Head of International Business & Beyond Trucks said, "International business is one of DICV's key strategic pillars for long-term growth. We will continue to make more products and parts here in India with the help of our 350+ local suppliers, and then proudly export them to the world with one global quality standard."

