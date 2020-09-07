New Cars and Bikes in India
Diesel Prices in Delhi Slashed By 11 Paise; Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged

Oil marketing companies have revised the diesel rates across the metros, while the petrol prices remained untouched

Updated:
Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily across the country by the state-run OMCs

Highlights

  • Diesel price in Delhi slashed by 11 paise, to Rs. 73.16 per litre
  • Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs. 82.08 per litre in Delhi
  • Diesel prices marginally cut across all metro cities

State-owned oil marketing companies on Monday slashed diesel rates across the metros, while the petrol prices remained untouched, as per the notification from the Indian Oil Corporation. With new rates coming into effect, customers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 73.16 per litre for diesel. On the other hand, petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at ₹ 82.08 per litre. On Sunday, the two auto fuels retailed in the national capital at ₹ 73.27 per litre and ₹ 82.08 per litre.

cp5ig35o

In Kolkata, diesel was lowered to ₹ 76.66 per litre while petrol price remained unchanged

In Mumbai, the diesel rate was also reduced by 12 paise bring down the price to ₹ 79.69 per litre, from ₹ 79.81 per litre. However, petrol price remained unchanged at ₹ 88.73 per litre. The diesel rates in Kolkata and Chennai were lowered to ₹ 76.66 per litre and ₹ 78.48 per litre, respectively. Petrol rates in both the metros remained unchanged at ₹ 83.57 a litre and ₹ 85.04 a litre, respectively.

Here are city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 7, 2020:

City

Petrol (per litre)

Diesel (per litre)

Delhi

₹ 82.08

₹ 73.16

Mumbai

₹ 88.73

₹ 79.69

Kolkata

₹ 83.57

₹ 76.66

Chennai

₹ 85.04

₹ 78.48

Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily across the country by the state-run OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The OMCs implement any revision in the auto fuel prices accordingly that comes into effect from 6 am onwards.

o8u5uh0k

Customers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 73.16 per litre for diesel

0 Comments

On the other hand, crude oil prices too dropped on Monday seeing the lowest level recorded since July. This comes after Saudi Arabia made massive monthly price cuts to supply to the Asian market in five months to bring back the demand which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

