Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day

In Chennai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 84.14 and Rs. 76.27 per litre respectively

State-run oil marketing companies (OMC) on Sunday yet again revised the domestic prices of diesel across the country. As per the notification received from the Indian Oil Corporation, diesel rates were lowered by up to 14 paise across metros. However, petrol prices remained untouched throughout the country on the third consecutive day. OMCs had reduced the diesel prices by up to 17 paise on Saturday that brought diesel cost to ₹ 70.94 per litre. With further reduction in prices coming into effect, diesel now retails at ₹ 70.80 per litre in Delhi. Petrol continues to retail at ₹ 81.06 per litre.

Customers in Mumbai will now have to pay ₹ 77.22 instead of ₹ 77.36 for one litre of diesel seeing a dip in prices by 14 paise. In Kolkata, petrol rate on Sunday remained stable at ₹ 82.59 per litre whereas diesel price saw a marginal drop, bringing the retail price to ₹ 74.32 per litre. Buyers in Chennai will now have to pay ₹ 84.14 for one litre of petrol and ₹ 76.27 for one litre of diesel. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 83.69 per litre and ₹ 74.99 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on September 27, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.06 ₹ 70.80 Mumbai ₹ 87.74 ₹ 77.22 Chennai ₹ 84.14 ₹ 76.27 Kolkata ₹ 82.59 ₹ 74.32 Bengaluru ₹ 83.69 ₹ 74.99

The domestic prices of diesel have been lowered on 16 occasions this month, bringing down the diesel rates by ₹ 2.5 across all metros. Petrol, on the other hand, saw a price reduction only 7 times this month, with a cumulative price decline of around ₹ 1.02.

The rates of the two auto fuels vary across the country because of the local taxes and VAT imposed. India's three major oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation, review rates of petrol and diesel daily.

