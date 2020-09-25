New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase

Coronavirus lockdowns wiped out most of the demand earlier this year, with India's August 2020 gasoline imports seen at 30,000 tonnes

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking gasoline, a tender document showed, making it the second refiner from the country looking to plug a gap caused by low crude runs to curb inflating supplies of diesel and jet fuel, industry sources said. IOC, which does not typically comment on its spot deals, is looking to import 30,000 tonnes of gasoline for October 10-11 arrival at Chennai and Kochi through a tender closing on September 29.

This comes after Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd bought gasoline from an oil major last week for October 7-11 arrival at Kandla, its first purchase this year. India went on a buying spree in 2019 as refineries upgraded to produce cleaner fuels, causing the country's monthly gasoline imports to hit an all-time high of about 410,000 tonnes in September last year, official data showed.

7kjcb764

Indian refiners are under pressure to keep output low due to persistent weak demand 

However, coronavirus lockdowns wiped out most of the demand earlier this year, with India's August 2020 gasoline imports seen at 30,000 tonnes. "Indian demand for gasoline is (now) super strong. Current (refinery) runs are not adequate and will require some cargoes to be imported in October," said one of the sources.

But Indian refiners are under pressure to keep output low due to persistent weak demand and bad refining margins for diesel and jet fuel, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car
Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase
Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range
Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm
India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report
Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020 BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020
BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021 BMW's Leipzig Plant To Start Battery Module Production In 2021
U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats U.S. Wants To Ensure More Children Transported In Rear-Facing Car Seats
Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge Electrified By Tesla, Chinese Startups Are On The Charge
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
MG Motors Has Designed The ADAS Capability Of The Gloster For India's Traffic MG Motors Has Designed The ADAS Capability Of The Gloster For India's Traffic
Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months Government Extends FAME II Scheme's Validity For Three Months
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG Sales Cross The 3 Lakh Mark
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities