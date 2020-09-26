Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged

Diesel rates in India have come down by up to 17 paise, while petrol prices saw no change

After two days, diesel prices on Saturday were declined marginally for the second straight day across all metros. However, petrol remained stable at the exiting rate in metros. According to the notification from Indian Oil Corporation, diesel rate has become cheaper by 16 paise in Delhi. Customers will now have to pay ₹ 70.94 instead of ₹ 71.10 for one litre of diesel seeing a dip in prices for a second consecutive day. Petrol rate was left untouched on Saturday at ₹ 81.06 per litre. In other metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the price of diesel dropped by up to 17 paise per litre.

Buyers in Mumbai will now have to pay ₹ 77.36 for one litre of diesel

In Mumbai, petrol rate on Saturday has remained stable at ₹ 87.74 per litre whereas diesel price saw a marginal drop of 17 paise. This has brought the retail price of diesel to ₹ 77.36 per litre. Buyers in Chennai will now have to ₹ 84.14 for one litre of petrol and ₹ 76.40 for one litre of diesel. The two auto fuels in Kolkata cost ₹ 82.59 per litre and ₹ 74.46 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Oil marketing companies have reduced the diesel prices on 15 occasions this month whereas the petrol saw price reduction only 7 times. With price reduction in the two fuels, petrol in Delhi has come down by ₹ 1.02 whereas diesel rates have reduced by ₹ 2.36.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on September 26:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.06 ₹ 70.94 Mumbai ₹ 87.74 ₹ 77.36 Chennai ₹ 84.14 ₹ 76.40 Kolkata ₹ 82.59 ₹ 74.46 Bengaluru ₹ 83.69 ₹ 75.13

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

The rates of the two auto fuels vary across the country because of the local taxes and VAT imposed. India's three major oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation, review rates of petrol and diesel on daily basis. And, they carry out necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps in the country with the new prices coming into effect from 6 am IST

