Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi

State-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday revised the fuel prices across the country. Domestic petrol prices have been reduced by up to 15 paise whereas petrol rates are cut by up to 8 paise in metro cities, as per the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol prices have been reduced across all metros after a gap of three days. However, diesel has seen the sixth consecutive price cut. In the national capital, the current price of diesel stands at ₹ 71.28 per litre and petrol at ₹ 81.06 per litre.

Diesel rates were reduced on Monday by 15 paise, while petrol prices were left untouched. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel on Tuesday became cheaper by 8 paise and 14 paise that brought the retail prices to ₹ 87.74 per litre and ₹ 77.73 per litre respectively. Buyers in Chennai will now have to ₹ 76.72 for one litre of diesel and ₹ 84.14 for one litre of petrol. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost ₹ 82.59 per litre and ₹ 74.80 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 20:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.06 ₹ 71.28 Mumbai ₹ 87.74 ₹ 77.73 Chennai ₹ 84.14 ₹ 76.72 Kolkata ₹ 82.59 ₹ 74.80 Bengaluru ₹ 83.69 ₹ 75.50

Oil marketing companies have slashed diesel prices 13 times this month whereas the petrol rates have witnessed a drop in prices on 7 occasions. With price reduction in the two fuels, petrol in Delhi has declined by ₹ 1.02 whereas diesel rates have come down by more than ₹ 2.

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

The rate of the two auto fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed. The oil marketing companies review both the rates of both auto fuels on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in India.

