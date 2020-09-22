New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi

language dropdown

Petrol and diesel rates in Delhi have been reduced by 8 paise and 15 paise respectively, that brought the prices to Rs. 81.06 per litre and Rs. 71.28 per litre.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 87.74 and Rs. 77.73 per litre respectively

Highlights

  • Petrol prices across all metro cities reduced by up to 8 paise
  • Diesel price in Delhi slashed by 24 paise, to Rs. 71.28 per litre
  • Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily by the state-run OMCs

State-run oil marketing companies on Tuesday revised the fuel prices across the country. Domestic petrol prices have been reduced by up to 15 paise whereas petrol rates are cut by up to 8 paise in metro cities, as per the notification by the Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol prices have been reduced across all metros after a gap of three days. However, diesel has seen the sixth consecutive price cut. In the national capital, the current price of diesel stands at ₹ 71.28 per litre and petrol at ₹ 81.06 per litre.

Also Read: Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices​

346q34mo

Diesel prices in India have come down by up to 15 paise, while petrol rates dipped by 8 paise 

Diesel rates were reduced on Monday by 15 paise, while petrol prices were left untouched. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel on Tuesday became cheaper by 8 paise and 14 paise that brought the retail prices to ₹ 87.74 per litre and ₹ 77.73 per litre respectively. Buyers in Chennai will now have to ₹ 76.72 for one litre of diesel and ₹ 84.14 for one litre of petrol. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata cost ₹ 82.59 per litre and ₹ 74.80 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 20:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.06

₹ 71.28

Mumbai

₹ 87.74

₹ 77.73

Chennai

₹ 84.14

₹ 76.72

Kolkata

₹ 82.59

₹ 74.80

Bengaluru

₹ 83.69

₹ 75.50

Oil marketing companies have slashed diesel prices 13 times this month whereas the petrol rates have witnessed a drop in prices on 7 occasions. With price reduction in the two fuels, petrol in Delhi has declined by ₹ 1.02 whereas diesel rates have come down by more than ₹ 2.

mp6pgiqk

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

Also Read: Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged​

0 Comments

The rate of the two auto fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed. The oil marketing companies review both the rates of both auto fuels on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi
Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet Mahindra-Owned Peugeot Motocycles' Metropolis Added To France's Presidential Fleet
EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder EV Prices Will Fall In The Next Two Years Says BluSmart Founder
New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing
Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic Range Rover EV And Jaguar XJ Electric Delayed Owing To The Pandemic
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Ducati Introduces MyDucati Mobile App For Customers Ducati Introduces MyDucati Mobile App For Customers
Hyundai To Discontinue Venue Manual In The US From 2021 Hyundai To Discontinue Venue Manual In The US From 2021
2021 Skoda Octavia Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage 2021 Skoda Octavia Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Manufacturers Might Be Asked To Offer Incentives Under New Scrappage Policy: Report Manufacturers Might Be Asked To Offer Incentives Under New Scrappage Policy: Report
Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru
China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV
Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Tesla In Talks With The Karnataka Government To Create R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities