Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices

Diesel rates across all the metros have been cut by up to 15 paise. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs. 81.14 per litre and Rs. 71.43 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 84.21 and Rs. 76.85 per litre respectively

Highlights

  • Petrol prices across all metro cities remain unchanged
  • Diesel prices reduced by up to 15 paise across all metro cities
  • Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily by the state-run OMCs

Diesel prices were marginally lowered on the fifth consecutive day across all metro cities on September 21, 2020. State-run oil marketing companies on Monday revised the diesel rates seeing a marginal drop of up 15 paise across the country. As per the notification from the Indian Oil Corporation, diesel is now cheaper in Delhi by 15 paise bringing down the rate from ₹ 71.58 per litre to ₹ 71.43 per litre. But petrol was left unchanged at ₹ 81.14 per litre. Petrol prices across metros were revised last week as the auto fuel saw a drop of 26 paise.

cp5ig35o

In Mumbai, diesel declined by 15 paise that brough the retail price to ₹ 77.87 per litre

In Mumbai, diesel became cheaper by 15 paise that brought the retail price to ₹ 77.87 per litre from ₹ 78.02 per litre. Petrol remained unchanged at ₹ 87.82 per litre. Buyers in Kolkata will now have to ₹ 74.94 for one litre of diesel and ₹ 82.67 for one litre of petrol. Petrol and diesel in Chennai cost ₹ 84.21 per litre and ₹ 76.85 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 20:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.14

₹ 71.43

Mumbai

₹ 87.82

₹ 77.87

Chennai

₹ 84.21

₹ 76.85

Kolkata

₹ 82.67

₹ 74.94

Bengaluru

₹ 83.78

₹ 75.64

In the national capital, diesel prices have been lowered 12 times this month while the petrol rates have been reduced six times. On Sunday, diesel prices were cut by up to 25 paise while petrol remained unchanged across all metros. Petrol and diesel prices were reduced on Friday across the metros by up to 26 paise and up to 37 paise respectively. Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

gqq9f2vs

Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed
The oil marketing companies review both the rates of both auto fuels on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in India.

