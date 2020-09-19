Diesel Rates Sees Price Cut By Up To 21 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Untouched

Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

State-owned oil marketing companies on Saturday yet again revised diesel prices by up to 21 paise across the country. However, the petrol rates remained unchanged across all metros. Diesel is now cheaper by 20 paise in the capital city bringing the rate to ₹ 71.82 per litre from ₹ 72.02 per litre, according to the notification from the Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price remains untouched at ₹ 81.14 per litre in Delhi. This price revision comes after the marginal rate cut for the auto fuels on Friday, making diesel cheaper by around 80 paise per litre in the last three days.

Buyers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 75.32 for one litre of diesel

In Mumbai, diesel rate was cut by 21 paise, bringing down the price to ₹ 78.27 per litre. At present, petrol rate remains unchanged at ₹ 87.82 per litre. Buyers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 75.32 for one litre of diesel, while the petrol cost is retailed at ₹ 82.67 per litre. Petrol and diesel in Chennai cost ₹ 84.21 per litre and ₹ 77.21 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 19:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.14 ₹ 71.82 Mumbai ₹ 87.82 ₹ 78.27 Chennai ₹ 84.21 ₹ 77.21 Kolkata ₹ 82.67 ₹ 75.32 Bengaluru ₹ 83.78 ₹ 76.04

OMC's on Friday had reduced prices of petrol and diesel by up to 26 paise and up to 37 paise respectively across the metros. Petrol and diesel rates have been slashed by 94 paise and ₹ 1.54 in Delhi respectively. Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

In Mumbai, diesel declined by 21 paise while petrol rates remained untouched at ₹ 87.82 per litre

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in the country. They review petrol and diesel rates on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps that come into effect from 6 am IST.

