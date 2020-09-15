New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 24 Paise In India

In Delhi, petrol prices came down to Rs. 81.51 per litre, after receiving a price cut of 21 paise, while diesel prices dropped to Rs. 72.56 per litre, with a price cut of 22 paise.

Published:
Petrol prices in India have come down by 21 paise, while diesel prices have dropped by 24 paise

Highlights

  • Petrol prices in India have come down by up to 21 paise today
  • Diesel rates have been reduced by up to 24 paise today
  • In September 2020, diesel rates in Delhi came down by 98 paise so far

Fuel prices in India have again come down today with petrol receiving a rate cut of up to 21 paise, while diesel prices have been decreased by up to 24 paise, compared to September 14, 2020. In the national capital, petrol prices came down to ₹ 81.51 per litre, from ₹ 81.72 per litre, receiving a price cut of 21 paise. On the other hand, diesel prices dropped to ₹ 72.56 per litre, from ₹ 72.78 per litre, after a price cut of 22 paise.

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 81.51 ₹ 72.56
Mumbai ₹ 88.21 ₹ 79.05
Kolkata ₹ 83.06 ₹ 76.06
Chennai ₹ 84.57 ₹ 77.91
Bengaluru ₹ 84.20 ₹ 76.82

As for other metro cities, in Mumbai, petrol prices were slashed by 17 paise, coming down to ₹ 88.21 per litre, while diesel rates dropped to ₹ 79.05 per litre, after a price cut of 24 paise. On the other hand, petrol rates in Kolkata too came down by 17 paise to ₹ 83.06 per litre, while diesel saw a price cut of 22 paise, at ₹ 76.06 per litre.

8uslaip4

Diesel has seen the seventh price cut so far this month in Delhi, witnessing a total price cut to 98 paise so far

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices came down to ₹ 84.57 per litre and ₹ 77.91 per litre, after witnessing a rate cut of 15 paise and 21 paise, respectively. At the same time, in Hyderabad, petrol prices came down to ₹ 84.75 per litre with a reduction of 18 paise and diesel prices dropped to ₹ 79.98 per litre, after seeing a price cut of 24 paise. Similarly, Bengaluru also saw a drop of 18 paise in petrol prices, at ₹ 84.20 per litre, while diesel rates came down by 24 paise to ₹ 76.82 per litre.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros​

0 Comments

This is the fourth time where petrol rates have been slashed in this month. Previously, petrol and diesel rates across the metros were cut by 13 paise and 16 paise, respectively, on September 14, 2020. Moreover, Diesel has seen the seventh price cut so far this month in Delhi, witnessing a total price cut of 98 paise so far.

