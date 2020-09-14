Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 16 Paise Across Metros

State-owned oil marketing companies on Monday revised prices of the two auto fuels across metro cities. As per the notification from Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices were slashed between 13 paise to 16 paise respectively. In Delhi, petrol rates were cut by 14 paise bring down the price to ₹ 81.72 per litre from ₹ 81.86 per litre. The price of diesel was also slashed to ₹ 72.78 per litre, after a revision of 15 paise. Rates of both the auto fuels remained unchanged on Sunday after receiving a price cut on Saturday.

Petrol rates have been reduced for the third time this month

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were cut by 13 paise and 16 paise, bringing down the rates to ₹ 88.51 and ₹ 79.29 for per litre respectively. Buyers in Chennai will now have to pay ₹ 84.72 for a litre of petrol & ₹ 78.12 for one litre of diesel. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata now cost ₹ 83.23 per litre and ₹ 76.28 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 14:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.72 ₹ 72.78 Mumbai ₹ 88.38 ₹ 79.29 Kolkata ₹ 83.23 ₹ 76.28 Chennai ₹ 84.72 ₹ 78.12

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in the country. They review petrol and diesel rates on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps that come into effect from 6 am IST.

This is the third time where petrol rates have been slashed in this month. Previously, petrol and diesel rates across the metros were cut by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively on September 13, 2020. Moreover, Diesel has seen the sixth price cut so far this month in the capital city, seeing a total price cut to 76 paise.

