Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros

Oil marketing companies have slashed the petrol and diesel rates across the metros by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively.

Fuel prices vary from state-to-state depending on VAT or local sales tax

Highlights

  • Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily by the state-run OMCs
  • Petrol price in Delhi slashed by 13 paise, to Rs. 81.86 per litre
  • Diesel retails at Rs. 72.93 per litre in the national capital

State-run oil companies on Saturday revised the prices of petrol and diesel across all the metro cities in the country. Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively. Both the auto fuels remained unchanged on Friday after receiving a price cut on Thursday. With the new rates coming into effect early morning, petrol and diesel in the national capital now retail at ₹ 81.86 per litre and ₹ 72.93 per litre, respectively.

cp5ig35o

Customers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 81.86 per litre and ₹ 72.93 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was slashed to ₹ 88.51 from ₹ 88.64 a litre and diesel rates were lowered to ₹ 79.45 from ₹ 79.57 per litre, respectively. Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 83.36 for a litre of petrol & ₹ 76.43 for one litre of diesel. Petrol and diesel in Chennai now cost ₹ 84.85 per litre and ₹ 78.26 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 10:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

81.86

72.93

Mumbai

88.51

79.45

Kolkata

83.36

76.43

Chennai

84.85

78.26

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil companies in the country. The OMCs review rates of the two auto fuels on daily basis, and carry out any revisions across all the fuel stations with effect from 6 am IST.

o8u5uh0k

Both petrol and diesel became cheaper by 9 paise and 12 paise respectively across metros on Thursday

0 Comments

It is worth noting that this is the second instance where petrol prices have declined in September. Previously, the rates of petrol and diesel were slashed across all the metros by 9 paise and 12 paise on September 10, 2020. Diesel alone has seen five cuts so far this month in the national capital, bringing total price cut to 63 paise.

