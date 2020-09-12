Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros

State-run oil companies on Saturday revised the prices of petrol and diesel across all the metro cities in the country. Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by 13 paise and 12 paise respectively. Both the auto fuels remained unchanged on Friday after receiving a price cut on Thursday. With the new rates coming into effect early morning, petrol and diesel in the national capital now retail at ₹ 81.86 per litre and ₹ 72.93 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was slashed to ₹ 88.51 from ₹ 88.64 a litre and diesel rates were lowered to ₹ 79.45 from ₹ 79.57 per litre, respectively. Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 83.36 for a litre of petrol & ₹ 76.43 for one litre of diesel. Petrol and diesel in Chennai now cost ₹ 84.85 per litre and ₹ 78.26 per litre respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 10:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.86 72.93 Mumbai 88.51 79.45 Kolkata 83.36 76.43 Chennai 84.85 78.26

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil companies in the country. The OMCs review rates of the two auto fuels on daily basis, and carry out any revisions across all the fuel stations with effect from 6 am IST.

It is worth noting that this is the second instance where petrol prices have declined in September. Previously, the rates of petrol and diesel were slashed across all the metros by 9 paise and 12 paise on September 10, 2020. Diesel alone has seen five cuts so far this month in the national capital, bringing total price cut to 63 paise.

