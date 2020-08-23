Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), on Sunday, revised the petrol prices across all the metro cities, while diesel price remained unchanged. The oil companies hiked petrol rates by 14 paise in the national capital, which now retails at ₹ 81.49 per litre. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol prices were hiked by 12-14 paise per litre as per the notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In the capital city, the petrol price was hiked from ₹ 81.35 to ₹ 81.49 per litre, while the diesel is retailing at ₹ 73.56 per litre.

Fuel prices vary across the country due to price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

The oil companies have hiked the petrol rates by ₹ 1.06 in the last eight days in Delhi. There has been a consistent revision in petrol prices across all metros since August 16, except August 19. In Mumbai, the petrol rates have jumped to ₹ 88.16 per litre from ₹ 88.02 per litre, seeing a hike of 14 paise. Diesel rates in the financial capital also remain steady at ₹ 80.11 per litre.

Here are the fuel prices across metros on August 23, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.49 73.56 Mumbai ₹ 88.16 80.11 Chennai ₹ 84.52 78.86 Kolkata ₹ 83.01 77.06 Bengaluru ₹ 84.14 77.88

Petrol rates have been revised in other metro cities every day as well. On Sunday, the petrol rates are hiked by 12 paise in Chennai, 15 paise in Bengaluru and 14 paise in Kolkata. Notably, diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month now. The customers in Delhi continue to shed ₹ 73.56 for a litre of diesel while buyers in Mumbai have to pay ₹ 80.11 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices remained untouched at ₹ 78.86 and ₹ 77.06 per litre, respectively.

