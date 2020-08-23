New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged

language dropdown

Petrol prices have been revised across all metros. With a hike of 14 paise, petrol currently retails at Rs. 81.49 per litre in Delhi. However, the diesel rates remained unchanged at Rs. 73.56 per litre.

| Updated:
eye
1,456  Views
expand View Photos
On Sunday, petrol rates in Mumbai climbed to Rs. 88.16 per litre

Highlights

  • Petrol in Delhi has increased by 14 paise, to Rs. 81.49 per litre
  • Diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs. 73.56 per litre in Delhi
  • Petrol prices hiked across all metro cities

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), on Sunday, revised the petrol prices across all the metro cities, while diesel price remained unchanged. The oil companies hiked petrol rates by 14 paise in the national capital, which now retails at ₹ 81.49 per litre. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol prices were hiked by 12-14 paise per litre as per the notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. In the capital city, the petrol price was hiked from ₹ 81.35 to ₹ 81.49 per litre, while the diesel is retailing at ₹ 73.56 per litre.

Also Read: Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged

cp5ig35o

Fuel prices vary across the country due to price of crude oil, foreign exchange rate and local taxes.

The oil companies have hiked the petrol rates by ₹ 1.06 in the last eight days in Delhi. There has been a consistent revision in petrol prices across all metros since August 16, except August 19. In Mumbai, the petrol rates have jumped to ₹ 88.16 per litre from ₹ 88.02 per litre, seeing a hike of 14 paise. Diesel rates in the financial capital also remain steady at ₹ 80.11 per litre.

Here are the fuel prices across metros on August 23, 2020:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.49

73.56

Mumbai

₹ 88.16

80.11

Chennai

₹ 84.52

78.86

Kolkata

₹ 83.01

77.06

Bengaluru

₹ 84.14

77.88

Also Read: Petrol Prices Increased By 10 Paise, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged

o8u5uh0k

In the capital city, the two auto fuels retail at ₹ 81.49 per litre & 73.56 per litre respectively

0 Comments

Petrol rates have been revised in other metro cities every day as well. On Sunday, the petrol rates are hiked by 12 paise in Chennai, 15 paise in Bengaluru and 14 paise in Kolkata. Notably, diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month now.  The customers in Delhi continue to shed ₹ 73.56 for a litre of diesel while buyers in Mumbai have to pay ₹ 80.11 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices remained untouched at ₹ 78.86 and ₹ 77.06 per litre, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England
After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season
Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July
Porsche Launches Investigation Into Suspected Engine Manipulation: Report Porsche Launches Investigation Into Suspected Engine Manipulation: Report
Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenance Package For Customers Skoda Auto India Announces New Service Maintenance Package For Customers
Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased In Metros; Diesel Remains Unchanged
MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro Takes Surprise Pole Position In Styrian MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro Takes Surprise Pole Position In Styrian
69 Per Cent British Drivers Do Not Prefer Semi-Autonomous Cars 69 Per Cent British Drivers Do Not Prefer Semi-Autonomous Cars
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison 2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advanced Driver Assistance System Spied In India MG Gloster With Four-Wheel Drive And Advanced Driver Assistance System Spied In India
JD Power’s Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars JD Power’s Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV
New Mahindra Thar Meme Shared By Fans Leave Anand Mahindra Impressed New Mahindra Thar Meme Shared By Fans Leave Anand Mahindra Impressed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities