Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged

Oil marketing companies have revised the diesel rates across the metros by up to 25 paise, while the petrol prices remained untouched except Kolkata.

Diesel prices in India have come down by up to 25 paise, while petrol prices saw no change

Highlights

  • Diesel price in Delhi slashed by 24 paise, to Rs. 71.58 per litre
  • Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs. 81.14 per litre in Delhi
  • Petrol, diesel rates were cut in Kolkata by 2 paise & 24 paise

According to the notification from the Indian Oil Corporation, diesel rates on Sunday were reduced by up to 25 paise across all metro cities in India. Petrol prices remained more or less untouched throughout the country, except Kolkata which witnessed a price reduction of 2 paise. In the capital city, diesel is now cheaper by 24 paise bringing down the price to ₹ 71.58 per litre from ₹ 71.82 per litre. Petrol price remained steady at ₹ 81.14 per litre in Delhi. The oil marketing companies had reduced the diesel prices up to 20 paise on Saturday, making diesel cheaper by around ₹ 1 per litre in the last four days.

o8u5uh0k

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

Domestic price of diesel was cut by 25 paise in Mumbai, that brough the retail price to ₹ 78.02 per litre. Presently, the petrol price remains untouched at ₹ 87.82 per litre. Kolkata is the only city that has witnessed a price cut for both the auto fuels, where buyers will now have to pay ₹ 82.65 and ₹ 75.08 for one litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. Petrol and diesel in Chennai cost ₹ 84.21 per litre and ₹ 76.99 per litre respectively.

This is the third consecutive drop in diesel prices since Friday. OMC's had reduced diesel rates up to 37 paise across the metros, while petrol prices saw a dip of up to 26 paise. Petrol and diesel rates have been slashed by 1.19 paise and ₹ 1.54 in Delhi respectively. Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

7kjcb764In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices have declined by 2 paise and 24 paise respectively

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros on September 20:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.14

₹ 71.58

Mumbai

₹ 87.82

₹ 78.02

Chennai

₹ 84.21

₹ 76.99

Kolkata

₹ 82.65

₹ 75.08

Bengaluru

₹ 83.78

₹ 75.79

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil retailing companies in the country. They review petrol and diesel rates on daily basis and make necessary revisions across all the fuel pumps.T.

