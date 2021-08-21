Diesel Rates Unchanged On Saturday After Three Consecutive Price Cuts

After witnessing three consecutive price cuts, diesel rates were left unchanged on Saturday across the country. The state-owned marketing companies have slashed diesel rates by 20 paise a litre on three straight days, bring down it cumulatively by 60 paise a litre. Petrol prices have remained stable across the country since July 17, 2021, except Tamil Nadu. As per details listed on Indian Oil's official website, petrol retails at Rs. 101.84 a litre while diesel costs Rs. 89.27 a litre in the national capital Delhi.

In the national capital Delhi, Fuel prices remained stable on Saturday

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on August 21, 2021:

City Petrol Mumbai Delhi Rs. 101.84 Rs. 89.27 Mumbai Rs. 107.83 Rs. 96.84 Kolkata Rs. 102.08 Rs. 92.32 Chennai Rs. 99.47 Rs. 93.84 Bengaluru Rs. 105.25 Rs. 94.65 Hyderabad Rs. 105.83 Rs. 97.33

In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs. 107.83 a litre and Rs. 96.84 a litre, respectively. In fact, Mumbai became the first metro where petrol breached the Rs. 100-litre mark and fuel rates are the most expensive compared to other metros. Customers in Kolkata continue to pay Rs. 102.08 a litre and Rs. 92.32 a litre, respectively.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu state government announced a tax cut of Rs. 3 a litre on petrol, bringing down the cost to Rs. 99.47 a litre. In Hyderabad and Bengaluru, diesel now costs Rs. 97.33 a litre and Rs. 94.65 a litre, respectively. However, petrol retails at Rs. 105.83 per litre and Rs. 105.25 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices are the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan

The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on fuel, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. They revise domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates accordingly.