Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs

Carmakers are offering attractive benefits and discounts on majority of their models and this time around even some of the highest selling models are on offer as well to make up for the volume loss due to the coronavirus crisis. We got in touch with out dealer sources in metro cities to get an idea about the ongoing offers. Here's a list of the subcompact SUVs that get attractive discounts this Diwali season.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered at a discount of ₹ 45,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the bestselling subcompact SUV in India. Maruti is offering the Vitara Brezza with benefits of up to ₹ 45,000 this festive season, including exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza start at ₹ 7.34 lakh for the base variant and go up to ₹ 11.40 lakh for the top-end trim.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors is offering discounts only on the Nexon diesel.

The Nexon SUV is listed with limited offers which include an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. There are no offers on the petrol variant. Prices for the Tata Nexon start at ₹ 6.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 12.10 lakh for the range-topping trim.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered at a discount of ₹ 45,000.

Mahindra is offering the XUV300 with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 5,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5000. The XUV300 is currently priced at ₹ 7.95 lakh to ₹ 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

