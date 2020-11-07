Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV

New Cars and Bikes in India
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To ₹ 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV

Nissan India is offering attractive benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on the BS6 compliant Kicks SUV during this Diwali. This includes exchange scheme and festive bonus.

Charanpreet Singh
Nissan India is offering discounts only on the BS6 Kicks SUV
Nissan India is offering discounts only on the BS6 Kicks SUV

Highlights

  • Nissan is offering Special benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on the BS6 Kicks
  • Festive bonus on the BS6 Kicks SUV is valid till November 15, 2020
  • No discounts offered on the Nissan GT-R this festive season

Just ahead of Diwali, Nissan India has announced special festive benefits on the BS6-compliant Kicks SUV in the country. The Japanese carmaker is offering maximum benefits of up to ₹ 55,000. Interested customers can avail these festive discounts in the form of exchange benefit and festive bonus of up to ₹ 40,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. It is worth noting that Diwali benefits on the vehicle purchased till November 15, 2020. And, the offers on the SUV may vary across variants & location. These benefits offered by Nissan are applicable for the BS6 Kicks only.

4809tv7k

Nissan compact SUV comes in eight variant options across four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium & XV Premium (O). The sporty looking SUV flaunts a cascading grille with sleek LED headlamps, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, silver-coloured skid plates, silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Newsbeep

As for features, the SUV comes laden with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, steering wheel with mounted controls, vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, cruise control and more.

0 Comments

The Nissan Kicks is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant powertrain options - the 1.3-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre petrol. The former makes 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic unit. The SUV is priced at ₹ 9.49 lakh and goes up to ₹ 14.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). It takes on the likes of the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
19,7209% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
14.2 - 20.5 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Front Grill
Front Grill
Seats Side View
Seats Side View
Dashboard
Dashboard
