Ducati Hypermotard 950 Range Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 12.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new Ducati Hypermotard 950 in India, with the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP priced at Rs. 16.24 lakh (Ex-showroom). The third-generation Hypermotard takes inspiration, and strengthens its ties with the supermotard racing world, and has aggressive lines, and an "adrenaline fuelled personality," according to Ducati. With dual under-tail silencers, the Hypermotard 950 offers an aggressive and sporty machine with an upright riding position, offering ergonomics derived from the motard world.

Also Read: What To Expect From The 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 India Launch

(Ducati employed a team of highly skilled painters who worked hard to get the graffiti-like paintjob right on the Hypermotard 950 RVE. It shares the same engine as the SP variant, but gets slightly lower-spec suspension, wheels and tyres. The electronics suite is the same as on the SP)

The RVE variant comes with fully-adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock and has a kerb weight of 200 kg. The Hypermotard 950 SP gets 48 mm fully-adjustable Ohlins forks, as well as Ohlins rear suspension, with more suspension travel and weighs 198 kg. The SP variant also gets carbon fibre bits, forged Marchesini wheels, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP gets Ohlins suspension with slightly more travel, forged Marchesini wheels, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, "After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we're extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavors: the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. The Hypermotard 950 is the fun-bike par excellence of the Ducati range and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding. The Hypermotard is a very distinctive Ducati experience and it's exciting to know that that a bike like the Hypermotard SP is now available for the true motard enthusiasts in India."

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 First Ride Review

(The Hypermotard 950 RVE gets the same engine as other Hypermotard models. 937 cc, 113 bhp and 96 Nm. Compared to the SP variant, the RVE gets Marzocchi front forks, Sachs rear shock, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. The RVE also misses out on carbon fibre bits and forged Marchesini wheels of the SP. With a kerb weight of 200 kg it also weighs 2 kg more than the SP variant.)

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 family uses the 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree twin-cylinder engine, which has been considerably updated. It has shed 1.5 kg, and packs nearly 4 bhp more than its predecessor, to offer maximum power of 113 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. 80 per cent of the engine's torque is already available at 3,000 rpm, with no less than 88 per cent available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm. The revised performance is courtesy the new pistons with a 13.3:1 compression ratio (as opposed to 12.6:1 on the previous version).

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE has been priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is the entry-level model in the Ducati Hypermotard 950 family offered on sale in India.

A new 53 mm throttle body feeds the fuel to the Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine while a new engine control unit and new Ride-by-Wire throttle manage power delivery. Both the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the SP version also benefit from new, lighter clutch and alternator covers, a lighter gear shift drum, an aluminium (rather than steel) chain tensioner and magnesium cam covers. The self-servo wet slipper clutch can now be operated with less on-lever effort thanks to the new hydraulic control system.

The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 also features a new steel trellis frame which is lighter than before, and the bike also features a single-sided aluminium swingarm. The new Hypermotard 950's electronics suite is based on a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which powers the Bosch cornering ABS EVO with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control EVO, with Ducati Wheelie Control and Ducati Quick Shift, which is an up/down quickshifter.