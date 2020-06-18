New Cars and Bikes in India

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Revealed

Ducati took the wraps off the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE recently, which is based on the Hypermotard 950 concept shown at the 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The key highlight is the cool graffiti-style paintjob.

  • The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE gets a cool graffiti-style paintjob
  • It gets a 937 cc L-Twin Engine, making 114 bhp & 96 Nm
  • It goes on sale in international markets July 2020 onwards

Ducati took the wraps off the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE, which is essentially based on the Hypermotard 950 concept that was one of the attractions at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este last year. Underneath, it is similar to the Hypermotard but the USP is the very cool-looking graffiti style paintjob. Ducati says the process was tough, complex even to get that perfect look of an airbrushed graffiti work. Ducati employed a group of skilled painters who undertook the project and ensured that the paint finish was the same as on the concept model. The wheels and the seat on the motorcycle gets a dual-tone colour scheme, adding to the cool quotient.

(The Hypermotard 950 RVE gets the same engine as other Hypermotard models. 937 cc, 114 bhp and 96 Nm)

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is positioned between the 950 and the 950 SP. The motorcycle gets a 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine. It gets new pistons, higher compression ratio, new exhaust cam profile, new 53 mm throttle bodies and revised mapping. The engine pumps out 114 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. Ducati says that as much as 82 per cent of the torque is available from 3,000 rpm onwards and 88 per cent of it is available between 5,000-9,000 rpm. The magnesium cylinder heads reduce the weight of the engine by 1.5 kg. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and gets the bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter as standard.

0 Comments

Features include a full-colour TFT instrument screen and then, there are riding modes to choose from, which are Sport, Touring and Urban along with wheelie and traction control. The bike also gets a 6-axis IMU cornering ABS from Bosch. The Hypermotard 950 is built around a trellis frame. In the UK, the motorcycle is priced at 11,750 pounds, which is roughly equivalent to ₹ 11.32 lakh in India under current exchange rates. The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin globally in July 2020. If it does come to India, expect it to be priced above ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

