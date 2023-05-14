Ducati Hypermotard 950 Gets New Style And Sport Packages

Ducati has recently launched two new packages for the Hypermotard 950: the Style and Sport Packages. The Style Package includes additional features such as a rearview mirror extension kit, front and rear LED indicators, and a tank protector, while the Sport Package offers a dedicated racing package with a racing seat, and carbon fibre components.

The rearview mirror extension kit in the Style Package provides better visibility for riders, while the LED indicators offer improved safety. The tank protector helps protect the tank from scratches and damage, ensuring that the motorcycle retains its aesthetic appeal for longer.





The Sport Package offers a more racing-oriented experience. The racing seat provides better ergonomics for aggressive riding, while the carbon fibre components offer increased durability and weight reduction. The motorcycle also comes with a carbon plate holder, flanked by approved Termignoni silencers with titanium sheaths and steel bottoms and dynamic LED indicators.



