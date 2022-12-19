Ducati India To Hike Prices From January 1, 2023

Ducati India has announced that it will be hiking prices for its entire India model range from the start of the new year. The Italian bike manufacturer’s entire India range will get dearer from January 1, 2023. The company however has not specified a quantum of hike though we expect the revised prices for the 2023 line-up to be announced soon.

The company says that the updated prices will be applicable on all models sold via its dealerships located across India. The company cited a substantial increase in raw material costs, production expenses and logistics costs as major factors for the price hike.

Also read: Ducati DesertX Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.91 Lakh

The company revealed multiple new and updated models in the global markets in recent weeks with the company saying all its global models would be launched in India

Also read: Ducati Limited Edition Panigale V4 Models To Celebrate MotoGP, WSBK Titles

Ducati has also said that it will be announcing details in relation to its 2023 model year line-up for the Indian market in January as well. Expect the company to reveal details on its recent slew of new 2023 models such as the Diavel V4, Panigale V4 R, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4 along with models such as the Monster SP, and the all-new Scrambler 2G. The company has affirmed that it will launch all its models unveiled globally in the domestic market.