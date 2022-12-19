Ducati Limited Edition Panigale V4 Models To Celebrate MotoGP, WSBK Titles

Ducati rounds of a special year in 2022, celebrating the double victory of the MotoGP and WorldSBK titles, for the first time in the history of the Bologna-based manufacturer. And to mark the two world titles, Ducati is creating two special series of Panigale V4 bikes inspired by the Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R of world champions Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista. The two special edition bikes are based on the Ducati Panigale V4 S, and will feature the liveries of the bikes of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Alvaro Bautista #19.

Only 260 units of each series of limited edition bikes will be made. Each bike will carry the original autograph of the rider on the fuel tank, which will be protected by a layer of clear varnish.



Each motorcycle in the limited edition series will be made unique by the original autograph of the rider on the tank, which will be then protected with a layer of clear varnish. Each series will consist of only 260 units, in honour of 1926, the year the company was founded. Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

Other technical details that characterise the special edition bikes are the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, all made of carbon fibre. Also made of carbon fibre, combined with titanium, is the cover protecting the single-sided swingarm. For those owners who want to take advantage of the performance of these two motorcycles on the circuit, they will be able to mount additional accessories provided, such as the carbon fibre open clutch cover, licence plate and mirror removal kits and the billet aluminium racing fuel cap.