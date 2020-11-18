New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why

The Porsche Taycan is part of Dwayne Johnson's next production Red Notice, but he couldn't drive the electric supercar. Read on to find out why.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Porsche Taycan will star in the Netflix original 'Red Notice' scheduled for release in 2021 expand View Photos
The Porsche Taycan will star in the Netflix original 'Red Notice' scheduled for release in 2021

Highlights

  • The Porsche Taycan is too small for Dwayne Johnson to fit in
  • With a height of over 6 feet, Johnson's back was too wide for the car
  • The Porsche Taycan will feature in the film 'Red Notice' by Netflix

Hollywood action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is known to flex muscles, drive heavy-duty cars, raise an eyebrow and save the day, all in a span of two hours on celluloid. What we are trying to say that Johnson is one of the world's highest-paid movie stars and can do it all. Well, apart from driving a Porsche Taycan. Surprised? Well, so was he. And before you jump to any conclusions, no, it is not as if the actor is not fond of driving electric cars, but the problem is "wider" than that, as he can't fit inside the Porsche Taycan.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Dwayne Johnson found out about this the hard way while shooting for his upcoming flick 'Red Notice' for Netflix. Narrating the incident in an Instagram post, the actor said that the Taycan was part of a big chase sequence that took months of preparation and high production costs, which included buying the electric supercar and shipping it to the filming location. When the time did come to shoot the scene, writer and producer Rawson Marshall Thurber instructed The Rock to step inside the car only to realise that his back "is a bit too wide."

That's a problem we don't think anyone anticipated but given Johnson's height of 6 and a half feet, it's a problem that does exist for the actor. Nevertheless, the production crew did manage to get the necessary shots making use of some creative angles to do the same. That being said, it would be safe to say that the actor hasn't done the car stunts himself on this one.

Newsbeep

In fact, this isn't the first time Johnson made a post about it on social media. Back in 2015, the Jumanji star had a similar issue with fitting in the Ferrari LaFerrari that was being used during the shoot of the HBO series Ballers.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Review: Could This Be The Best EV On The Planet?

"She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean - she was the best damn woman that I ever seen..." 950 horsepower....

Posted by Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Sunday, 22 November 2015
0 Comments

For the better part, it will be interesting to see the Taycan on screen in an exciting chase sequence. The movie Red Notice is currently in the production stage and will be out on the streaming platform in 2021. The movie is Netflix's most expensive yet with a budget of $188 million and also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film was originally slated for release this year but production was halted due to the pandemic with work only resuming in September this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
British Motorcycle Brand BSA May Be Revived In Electric Form By 2021
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Didi Chuxing's D1 Is The World's First EV Customised For Ride Hailing Services 
Didi Chuxing's D1 Is The World's First EV Customised For Ride Hailing Services 
Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative
Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Nissan Magnite Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

Expected Price
₹ 1 - 1.25 Crore
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
Sedan
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
18:20
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-20 04:29 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car Review
08:26
Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-20 11:30 AM IST
Delhi E-Challans, Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Porsche Taycan S
02:24
Delhi E-Challans, Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Porsche Taycan S
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Oct-19 06:06 PM IST
No Ban On Petrol And Diesel Cars, Porsche Taycan, MG Hector Bookings
04:17
No Ban On Petrol And Diesel Cars, Porsche Taycan, MG Hector Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Sep-19 10:06 PM IST
Taycan Dashboard
Taycan Dashboard
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities