Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa

Porsche has launched its electric Taycan in the Middle East and Africa with pomp and grandeur with a scintillating light show on the fascia of the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The light show covered a total area of 33,000 square metres chronicling the most important milestones from Lohner-Porsche in 1900 to the new Taycan which represents the company's future. The Taycan represents the first full-electric model - the company has a storied history of using new technologies. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The Taycan will be launched in multiple trims including the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The Taycan features 13 global firsts and it generates a ludicrous 751 bhp in power and the Turbo S can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

The Turbo S trim is the fastest version of the Taycan

“Electricity has been running through Porsche's veins from day one and the brand is a pioneer in shaping the mobility of tomorrow with innovative products setting the benchmark for the industry. The all-new Taycan is a culmination of over 70 years of experience building sports cars, merged with incredible new driving technologies. But first and foremost, it is a true Porsche offering pure emotion and extraordinary driving pleasure. The upcoming months will be hugely exciting for us and our business partners, as we launch the car across the region,” said Dr Manfred Braeunl, Chief Executive Officer at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo goes from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds

The Taycan 4S has a battery range of 463 km and it is the first production vehicle with a voltage of 800 volts. It can charge at 11kW AC charging.

“It was a very special moment watching the more than 1 million LED lights turning the facade into one big screen to celebrate the start of the Taycan introduction in our region. We are convinced that the new Porsche Taycan will inspire everyone in the same way as the first electric sports car with the Porsche soul,” said Markus Peter, Porsche's marketing director for the Middle East and Africa FZE elaborating on the unique light show at the Burj Khalifa.

