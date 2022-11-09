  • Home
EICMA 2022: Aprilia ELECTRICa Project Unveiled

The ELECTRICa project is more of a concept at this stage, but considering Aprilia decided to showcase it at the EICMA show, it could well make it to production very soon.
09-Nov-22 08:28 PM IST
Highlights
  • Aprilia ELECTRICa Project suggest future electric model
  • The ELECTRICa could make it to production soon
  • Targeted at future young riders as their first two-wheeler

Aprilia is showcasing its vision of an electric future by displaying the ELECTRICa “project” at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan. The idea is to target young riders of the future with an electric motorcycle concept, but one that could possibly see production sometime in the not so distant future. The idea is to appeal to young riders who aren’t yet old enough to ride, but will be, by the time the ELECTRICa ‘project’ reaches production stage, possibly sooner than we think.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 Extrema Unveiled At EICMA 2022

The Aprilia ELECTRICa Project has been unveiled as a concept, as proof of a future model which could see production very soon.


According to Aprilia, the bike is a “vision of mobility for the youngest riders of the near future,” which could imply that the performance of the production model will be equivalent to a 50 cc internal combustion engine model. 

The Aprilia ELECTRICa Project is targeted at young riders, to make the transition from a moped or scooter to their first motorcycle.

The bike’s electric motor is mounted on the front of the swingarm with a chain drive to the rear wheel. The ELECTRICa is a single-speed, direct drive system, so there are no foot controls, and the rear brake has been moved to the left hand bar, making the transition from scooters to an electric motorcycle easier for the target consumers. 

Also Read: Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta Limited Edition Superbike Unveiled 

Aprilia promises keyless start, LCD instruments, and even though it’s still a concept, the ELECTRICa could very well see production, considering the pace at which electric motorcycles are being developed these days. 

