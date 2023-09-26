Login

Electric One Launches E1 Astro Pro Series; Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

The E1 Astro Pro boasts a certified range of 100 km, while the Astro Pro 10 claims a 120 km range, which can be extended to 200 km with the Adventure S battery pack
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Sep-23 06:09 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The E1 Astro Pro is priced at Rs 1.0 lakh
  • The E1 Astro Pro 10 is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh
  • Both are equipped with a 2400 W motor

Electric One, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its E1 Astro Pro series in India. The series comprises two electric scooters: the E1 Astro Pro and the E1 Astro Pro 10. The former is priced at Rs 1.00 lakh, while the latter comes with a slightly higher sticker price of Rs 1.25 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Both scooters will be available in five colour options: Red Berry, Blaze Orange, Elegant White, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green.

 

 

The Astro Pro and Astro Pro 10 electric scooters offer similar specifications in various aspects. Both are equipped with a 2400 W electric motor and have a top speed of 65 kmph. Both also sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.99 seconds. The scooters use on a 72 V lithium-ion battery, which can be fully charged in about 3–4 hours.

 

Also Read: e-Sprinto Gears Up To Launch Amery, Its Second High-Speed Electric Scooter

 

Electric One says that the Astro Pro has a certified range of 100 km on a single charge, while the Astro Pro 10 offers a slightly longer range of 120 km. With the Adventure S battery, the Astro Pro 10 can extend its range even further to 200 km (Further details on the Adventure S battery have not been revealed). In terms of charging, the Astro Pro comes with a 72V 8 AMP charger, whereas the Astro Pro 10 is equipped with a more powerful 72V 10 AMP charger.

 

 

Initially, the Astro Series electric scooters will be available for purchase in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam. Electric One plans to expand its availability across more than 20 states, making it accessible through over 100 Electric One showrooms in India. Additionally, they aim to make these scooters available in Sri Lanka and Nepal as well. 

 

# Electric One# E1 Astro Pro series# E1 Astro Pro# E1 Astro Pro 10# Electric Scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Hyundai Elite i20
7.7
0
10
2015 Hyundai Elite i20
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.4
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
50,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2016 Honda City
21,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
7.3
0
10
2016 Mahindra XUV500
54,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.80 L
₹ 21,949/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Innova
2014 Toyota Innova
70,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
2023 Indian Oil MotoGP Bharat Experience: Thrill, Drama & Action
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

-13310 second ago

Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!

Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
Electric Vehicle Startup Raptee Raises $3 Million From Bluehill Capital
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9661 second ago

Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion

Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-10789 second ago

While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3995 second ago

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.

Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The hot-hatch concept takes inspiration from simulator racing with prominent aero elements.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.

Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
Honda Delivers 200 Units Of The Elevate In Chennai
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai

Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3995 second ago

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.

River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.

BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh
BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The company says that the electric scooter will be developed and designed in their Chakan plant.

Ather Begins Dispatches Of 450S Electric Scooter
Ather Begins Dispatches Of 450S Electric Scooter
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The 450S is currently the most affordable scooter in Ather’s lineup

YoBykes Set to Make a Comeback with High-Speed Electric Scooter and Electric Bike Launch in India.
YoBykes Set to Make a Comeback with High-Speed Electric Scooter and Electric Bike Launch in India.
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Ahmedabad Based EV 2-wheeler manufacturers have announced that they are going to launch a range of high-speed electric scooters and electric bikes.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Electric One Launches E1 Astro Pro Series; Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn