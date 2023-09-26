Electric One Launches E1 Astro Pro Series; Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

Electric One, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its E1 Astro Pro series in India. The series comprises two electric scooters: the E1 Astro Pro and the E1 Astro Pro 10. The former is priced at Rs 1.00 lakh, while the latter comes with a slightly higher sticker price of Rs 1.25 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Both scooters will be available in five colour options: Red Berry, Blaze Orange, Elegant White, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green.

The Astro Pro and Astro Pro 10 electric scooters offer similar specifications in various aspects. Both are equipped with a 2400 W electric motor and have a top speed of 65 kmph. Both also sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.99 seconds. The scooters use on a 72 V lithium-ion battery, which can be fully charged in about 3–4 hours.

Also Read: e-Sprinto Gears Up To Launch Amery, Its Second High-Speed Electric Scooter

Electric One says that the Astro Pro has a certified range of 100 km on a single charge, while the Astro Pro 10 offers a slightly longer range of 120 km. With the Adventure S battery, the Astro Pro 10 can extend its range even further to 200 km (Further details on the Adventure S battery have not been revealed). In terms of charging, the Astro Pro comes with a 72V 8 AMP charger, whereas the Astro Pro 10 is equipped with a more powerful 72V 10 AMP charger.

Initially, the Astro Series electric scooters will be available for purchase in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam. Electric One plans to expand its availability across more than 20 states, making it accessible through over 100 Electric One showrooms in India. Additionally, they aim to make these scooters available in Sri Lanka and Nepal as well.