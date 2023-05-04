e-Sprinto Gears Up To Launch Amery, Its Second High-Speed Electric Scooter

e-Sprinto, an electric two-wheeler brand, has announced the launch of its second high-speed scooter, with a promised range of 140 km on a single charge. With its launch scheduled in a month’s time, the Amery is meant for urban riders between the ages of 20 and 35, regardless of gender.

Atul Gupta, co-founder and director of e-Sprinto, said, "At e-Sprinto, we take great pride in our commitment to quality and innovation, and the Amery electric scooter is a testament to that. As the urban landscape continues to evolve and demand for sustainable transportation solutions surges, Amery is particularly designed to cater to the requirements of city riders. Our team of engineers and designers have poured their expertise and passion into developing this product, and we are sure it will not only meet but surpass the expectations of urban commuters. With its sleek design, impressive speed and performance, and top-of-the-line safety features, Amery is sure to make heads turn and hearts race."

Also Read: Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost For E-Scooters Purchased Till April 12, 2023

The e-scooter is in accordance with the government's FAME-II policy, which aims to promote sustainable mobility in India by speeding up the adoption of electric vehicles. The Amery scooter will not be available for online booking but can be purchased from authorised e-Sprinto dealerships and showrooms across the country. The price of the Amery will be announced on launch day.

Also Read: Ola Electric Confirms It Will Reimburse Charger Costs To Customers After FAME-II Controversy

The first high-speed e-Sprinto HS

The brand has announced plans to launch four products in 2023 and will also offer an introductory price for the first 100 customers. This limited-time incentive is intended to encourage early adoption of the Amery and generate interest among urban riders.