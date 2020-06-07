Elon Musk Scouting Sites In The UK For Tesla's New Gigafactory: Report

of the possible sites is likely to be the 650-acre Gravity industrial park in Bridgwater, Somerset

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly visited the UK this week scouting for a possible site to build a Gigafactory. According to a report from IANS, the Tesla CEO used his private jet, which landed at London's Luton Airport earlier this week. The media report cites that the company is focusing on global expansion plans and one of the possible sites is likely to be the 650-acre Gravity industrial park in Bridgwater, Somerset. Musk's private jet had landed at London Luton Airport on Wednesday and flew out the very next day.

Tesla currently manufactures cars in the US as well as Shanghai .

Musk's visit to the UK fuels speculations that Britain is in desperate need for catering the massive demand for electric cars and batteries. Moreover, Tesla is well known for its gigafactories that not only generate jobs but also contribute to the revenue of the nation

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is looking out for a location for vehicle research, development and manufacturing. The report also mentioned that the officials are looking to secure around four million square feet of industrial space for a massive plant and Tesla is linked to the search. Presently, Tesla manufactures cars in the US as well as Shanghai.

Tesla will be making Cybertrucks at its next gigafactory in or near Austin

Elon Musk has already chosen Berlin as Tesla's next gigafactory outside the US where the company will be investing around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion). The company will be employing this facility to produce 150,000 cars every year.

