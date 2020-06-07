New Cars and Bikes in India

Elon Musk Scouting Sites In The UK For Tesla's New Gigafactory: Report

Elon Musk's private jet reportedly landed at London Luton Airport on Wednesday and he flew out the very next day

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
of the possible sites is likely to be the 650-acre Gravity industrial park in Bridgwater, Somerset

Highlights

  • Tesla CEO's private jet landed at London Luton Airport earlier this week
  • Elon Musk has chosen Berlin as Tesla's next gigafactory outside the US
  • The company plans to invest 4 billion euros & produce 150,000 cars a year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly visited the UK this week scouting for a possible site to build a Gigafactory. According to a report from IANS, the Tesla CEO used his private jet, which landed at London's Luton Airport earlier this week. The media report cites that the company is focusing on global expansion plans and one of the possible sites is likely to be the 650-acre Gravity industrial park in Bridgwater, Somerset. Musk's private jet had landed at London Luton Airport on Wednesday and flew out the very next day.

Also Read: A Tesla Model X Transported SpaceX Astronauts To The Shuttle On Launch Day

jlvlnff8

Tesla currently manufactures cars in the US as well as Shanghai .

Musk's visit to the UK fuels speculations that Britain is in desperate need for catering the massive demand for electric cars and batteries. Moreover, Tesla is well known for its gigafactories that not only generate jobs but also contribute to the revenue of the nation

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is looking out for a location for vehicle research, development and manufacturing. The report also mentioned that the officials are looking to secure around four million square feet of industrial space for a massive plant and Tesla is linked to the search. Presently, Tesla manufactures cars in the US as well as Shanghai.

8l5kv5ik

Tesla will be making Cybertrucks at its next gigafactory in or near Austin

0 Comments

Elon Musk has already chosen Berlin as Tesla's next gigafactory outside the US where the company will be investing around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion). The company will be employing this facility to produce 150,000 cars every year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
27%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll
x
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities