New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks

Gates and Musk have been having a digital Cold War of sorts where both the billionaires have been going at each other in one way or the other.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Elon Musk and Bill Gates are in the midst of a Cold War
  • Gates noted in his post that Electric Trucks may not be viable
  • Gates also failed to mention Tesla in his post
Tech News

Tesla's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, believes that Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates doesn't know much about electric trucks. Responding to a follower on a tweet about Tesla's incoming Battery Day event, Elon Musk responded to a question about Gates' blog on electric trucks in which the world's second-richest man stated, "will probably never be a practical solution" for heavy, long-haul vehicles, cargo ships and passenger jets." 

Musk replied that Gates "has no clue" about electric trucks. Tesla is about to make a big push in the electric truck segment where it has already announced the semi-truck. The semi-truck is expected to be available in 2021 which is said to have a range of more than 500 miles. 

Gates and Musk have been having a digital 'Cold War' of sorts where both the billionaires have been going at each other in one way or the other. Even Gates' blog was conspicuous for not mentioning Tesla even once even though the electric car company has transformed the automotive industry and now is the most valued automotive company on the planet. 

e9f5fccg

Rivian is one of the Tesla rivals Gates has mentioned

Gates himself concluded, "EVs excel at short-haul travel," which is something that's been proven and popularised by Tesla in the last decade. In his note Gates even mentioned a number of companies. "Legacy companies like GM and Ford and new carmakers like Rivian and Bollinger," he blog stated, however, Tesla's name was missing. 

Gates in the blog post also revealed an investment in a start-up called QuantumScape which is making new solid-state batteries that he is betting will transform the electric vehicle space. QuantumScape also counts Volkswagen as one of its first customers which is a Tesla rival in this space. 

tesla semi truck

The Tesla semi-truck will be used for long hauls

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch
Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020
BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4 BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race  F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023 MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun
Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities