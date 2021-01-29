Elon Musk Warns That Tesla Cybertruck Could Be Delayed To 2022

In typical fashion, Elon Musk has sounded the alarm that the Cybertruck electric pickup truck could be delayed to 2022 if the company is not lucky. He said they will need to be lucky to deliver some Cybertruck's in 2021 and mass delivery will not happen before 2022. Tesla has a reputation of overpromising especially with hyper-aggressive delivery dates. Often, the company fails to come good on the promises it makes to its customers with regards to delivery dates. The Cybertruck is a trickier product because it has been built on top of an exoskeleton which needs new innovations for production. In its Q4 2020 earnings call, Musk warned that the car could be delayed.

This is concept render of the redesign by Pablo Cubarle

Photo Credit: Pablo Cubarle

"If we get lucky, we'll be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of this year, but I expect volume productions to begin in 2022," said the world's richest man.

"We finished almost all of the Cybertruck engineering. So we're no longer iterating at the design centre level or design level. We've got the designs fixed. We will soon order the equipment necessary to make the Cybertruck work. We're actually going to be using even bigger Tesla machines for the rear body of Cybertruck because we've got, obviously, it's a bigger vehicle and you've got a long truck bed. So we'll be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting as opposed to 6,000-ton for Model Y," he explained the challenges around the production of the Cybertruck.

He also revealed that the production of the Roadster had been pushed back to accommodate for the more important Cybertruck.

