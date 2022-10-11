EV Charging Stations To Come Up At Major Railway Stations In Next 3 Years

The Indian Railways will be setting up EV charging stations at major railway stations across the country in the next three years. As per Economic Times, the railways will set-up EV charging stations at major railway stations in cities across India with a population exceeding 4 million in the first phase.

In the first phase, EV charging stations are expected to come up at major railway stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Surat. The railways is targeting having these charging stations up and running by December 2024 with smaller towns to come into focus in the following years.

Representative image.

Post 2024 the railways will look to set up charging stations in cities with a population of over 10 lakh with other cities coming into focus in 2026 on a feasibility basis.

There is no confirmation on who will be setting up the charging stations though ET reports that it could either be set up by charge point operators or through budgetary grants provided to zonal railways under which stations fall.

