EV Ride-Sharing Platform, BluSmart, Expands Its Services In Delhi

The all-electric ride-hailing platform, Blusmart, has announced expanding its services in Delhi, to areas like - Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Dwarka, Mahipalpur and in the areas of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road (MG Road). Previously, the all-electric ride-hailing service was only operational within Gurugram and till the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and if a customer wished to take an EV cab to any location in Delhi then he/she would have had to avail BluSmart's rental service. However, now the cab service can be used to travel to Delhi and within the city as well. Right now, BluSmart has more than 350 all-electric cabs in the Delhi-NCR area.

The Blusmart cab service can be used in Delhi and Gurugram without any surge in prices

The company says that following the announcement of the new Electric Vehicle (EV) policies by the Delhi Government, it decided to extend its support by "offering cleaner rides in Delhi-NCR". This means residents of Delhi and Gurugram can avail the services without any surge in prices. Also, given the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, BluSmart has added new features such as Blu Wallet which will allow riders to make no-contact payments from the app. The Blu Wallet can be recharged using all debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods.

Blusmart has also introduced new services in Delhi NCR taking the pandemic into consideration

Additionally, customers can also see their driver's latest temperature and wellness status via the BluSmart app, and driver-partners have been trained to open and close the door for customers, to help them avoid surface-contact as best possible. Also, all cabs are equipped with surface disinfectants along with hand-sanitizers which can be accessed by riders from the rear seat. Interestingly, the last time of disinfection is also shown to the riders for their safety and peace of mind.

