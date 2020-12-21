New Cars and Bikes in India
search

EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA

Nikola has also stated that it will build a manufacturing plant for hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Coolidge, Arizona.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Nikola is one of the new wave EV startup's which have bubbled in the US in the last decade expand View Photos
Nikola is one of the new wave EV startup's which have bubbled in the US in the last decade

Highlights

  • Nikola's manufacturing site is finally taking shape
  • This is perhaps the first bit of good news for the embattled startup
  • Recently, GM halted its investment in the startup.
Tech News

Nikola has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Its CEO has had to leave and GM has seemingly halted its investment into the company. But now, some good news seemingly is coming out of the company as three videos have emerged which show the construction of a factory in Arizona which is meant for the Nikola Semi electric pickup truck. 

The videos show, that there is no Tesla Gigafactory level of a rush but there is something being made after the ground was broken five months ago on July 23, 2020. 

Nikola has also stated in the past that it will build a manufacturing plant for hydrogen fuel cell trucks in Coolidge, Arizona, but there is no word if that's happening. What right now is known is that there is a battery facility that is being at the west end of the site which overall has an L-shape. Apart from the Badger pickup truck, it also has a semi electric truck in the works. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities