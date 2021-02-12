New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Fernando Alonso Cycling Accident, Hospitalised With Possible Fractures 

Alpine is set to launch its 2021 car in early March and pre-season testing scheduled to begin on March 12, Alonso may not be available in March.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Alonso is considered to be one of the most gifted drivers of all-time expand View Photos
Alonso is considered to be one of the most gifted drivers of all-time

Highlights

  • Alonso has been said to have crashed with a car while cycling
  • Reportedly he has sustained some fractures
  • Despite no serious injuries, he may miss the pre season testing

Former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso who is set to make his return to Formula 1 after a hiatus of three years from the sport with the Alpine F1 team, has met with an accident while cycling in Switzerland. The Spaniard has been hospitalised and is suspected to have fractures. Reportedly, he was hit by a car while he was cycling which was part of his training regime. 

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," a statement from Alpine reads. "Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning. Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow," said the team in a statement. 

torujs78

Fernando Alonso has reportedly sustained some minor injuries but he could have a fracture 
Photo Credit: AFP

Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport has confirmed initial scans have revealed that he could have had fractures, but he doesn't have any serious injuries. Despite this lucky break, considering Alpine is set to launch its 2021 car in early March and pre-season testing scheduled to begin on March 12, his participation at the beginning of the season could be put under shade. 

Alpine also doesn't have a reserve driver but former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin could be roped in to do the tests in the case the Spaniard is not available. Even if that is the case, the Spaniard will need to be fit by the end of March, if he doesn't want to miss any races in the season as everything kicks off in Bahrain. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

More details should be revealed later today, with regards to the extent of Alonso's injuries. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review
2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review
IIT-Madras Incubated Start-Up Pi Beam Launches PiMo E-Bike, Priced At Rs. 30,000
IIT-Madras Incubated Start-Up Pi Beam Launches PiMo E-Bike, Priced At Rs. 30,000
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: All You Need To Know
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: All You Need To Know
2021 MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.52 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Petrol CVT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.52 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities