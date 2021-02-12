F1: Fernando Alonso Cycling Accident, Hospitalised With Possible Fractures 

Alonso is considered to be one of the most gifted drivers of all-time

Former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso who is set to make his return to Formula 1 after a hiatus of three years from the sport with the Alpine F1 team, has met with an accident while cycling in Switzerland. The Spaniard has been hospitalised and is suspected to have fractures. Reportedly, he was hit by a car while he was cycling which was part of his training regime.

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," a statement from Alpine reads. "Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning. Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow," said the team in a statement.

Fernando Alonso has reportedly sustained some minor injuries but he could have a fracture

Photo Credit: AFP

Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport has confirmed initial scans have revealed that he could have had fractures, but he doesn't have any serious injuries. Despite this lucky break, considering Alpine is set to launch its 2021 car in early March and pre-season testing scheduled to begin on March 12, his participation at the beginning of the season could be put under shade.

Alpine also doesn't have a reserve driver but former Williams F1 driver Sergey Sirotkin could be roped in to do the tests in the case the Spaniard is not available. Even if that is the case, the Spaniard will need to be fit by the end of March, if he doesn't want to miss any races in the season as everything kicks off in Bahrain.

More details should be revealed later today, with regards to the extent of Alonso's injuries.

