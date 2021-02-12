F1: Fernando Alonso Has Successful Tooth Surgery, Likely To Start Season 

Fernando Alonso is considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all-time

Alpine F1 has announced that Fernando Alonso has successful surgery for his jaw and teeth after his accident while cycling in Switzerland. After being hospitalised after the crash, it was revealed he perhaps had fractures, now it has been reported that his surgery has been successful and it was a minor injury, so much so that Alpine believes he will be available for the start of the season.

"Following his cycling accident yesterday, Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in a hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and a conducted successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress. Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours," Alpine said in a statement.

The accident raised concerns about Alonso's availability for the pre-season testing and the first few rounds of the season which now have been allayed.

"Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season. Alpine F1 team and Fernando thank you for your wishes and will issue further updates when appropriate," said Alpine in the update.

It has been revealed that a 42-year-old female Swiss driver crashed into Alonso who was on a bike while preparing for his 2021 campaign. The 39-year-old had been away from the fastest cars in the world for 2 years, so there were questions about his fitness thanks to his hiatus and age.

Alonso previously was with McLaren-Renault but returns to Alpine-Renault, with which it had won 2 world titles.

"The Cantonal Police has announced that yesterday, shortly before 2 pm in Viganello, a 42-year-old Swiss driver living in the Lugano area was driving along Via La Santa in the direction of Pregassona," the statement reads.

"According to an initial reconstruction and for reasons that the police investigation will have to establish, while she was making a left-hand turn to enter a supermarket car park, she collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passing a line of stationary vehicles on the right. The collision took place against the right side of the car," the statement added.

"Officers from the Cantonal Police and in support from the Lugano Police Force, as well as rescuers from the Lugano Green Cross, arrived on the scene and, after giving the cyclist initial treatment, took him by ambulance to the hospital," the police said.



