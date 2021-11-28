F1: Founder Of Williams Racing, Frank Williams, Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Frank Williams, founder of the Williams Racing Team, has died at the age of 79. The official announcement was made by the team a few hours ago. Williams built a team that took on bigwigs like Ferrari, BMW, Brawn among others and made the Williams Racing Team a force to reckon with in the 1980s and even the 1990s. It's then that the team won 9 constructors' championships and 7 drivers' championship titles.

Frank Williams stepped down from the board of the Williams F1 team in 2012 and it was just last year that we saw the team being sold to Dorilton Capital which ended 43 years of involvement for the family with the sport.

The father/daughter combination has been at the forefront of the legendary team

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali said Formula One had lost a "much-loved and respected member of the F1 family".

The team put out a statement saying, "After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family's wishes for privacy at this time."