F1: Haas Confirms Mick Schumacher & Nikita Mazepin As Its Drivers For 2022 Season

Haas has confirmed what many believed in the paddock was enviable - it is continuing with its driver pairing of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 season. Both the drivers were tipped to retain their seats at the American team which finds itself at the back of the grid in its short five-year history as an F1 constructor. Mick Schumacher who is the son of legendary 7-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher is also a graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy and considering the close partnership between Ferrari and Haas team and Schumacher's solid performance he was always tipped to be retained. Mazepin is the son of Russian billionaire Dimitri Mazepin who is a key sponsor of the team and hence even he was at odds-on to retain his spot despite his fractious relationship with Schumacher and some questionable performances have also caught the ire of other drivers on the track.

Schumacher has largely impressed in his first year though his relationship with Mazepin has deteriorated

"We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I'm happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year. 2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 and as rookies, they have done a lot of that this year," said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

"It's been a tough season for sure with the package we've had, but at the same time they have both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigours of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings, both internally and externally. Now, as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we are confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers," he added.

We are delighted to confirm that @SchumacherMick and @nikita_mazepin will continue as our driver line-up in 2022 ????#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/EBcacDLfuC — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 23, 2021

Despite some tension between Schumacher and Mazepin on the track, the German was never really in danger of leaving the team as Ferrari had relinquished its rights to have one of its drivers take the Alfa Romeo seat which is currently occupied by another graduate of its academy Antonio Giovinazzi. For Haas, the profile Schumacher brings is important as he is the son of arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time. Ferrari also shares his salary with the team which is an added bonus. For Ferrari, the roadmap for Schumacher is clear, he should be striving to take a seat at the main works team like his father did once - but an opening will only come at the end of the 2022 season when Carlos Sainz Jr is out of contract.

Nikita Mazepin will be staying with the Haas F1 team even in 2022

"By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream. The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I'm sure I can bring all the experience I've gained into the coming year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari - of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I'm looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I'll do everything I can from my side to move us forward. Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they continue to give me and the support they have shown me over the years," said Mick Schumacher at the announcement.

"I'm very excited for next year, for the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them. I think we will come out strong next year," added his teammate, Nikita Mazepin at the announcement.