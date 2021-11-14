F1: Hamilton Takes Stunning Victory In Chaotic Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton took a stunning victory in the 2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos after what was one of the worst weekends in years for the defending world champion. The Mercedes driver started 10th on the grid and stormed his way through the field to pass title rival Max Verstappen to take the win with 12 laps left. Verstappen forced Hamilton to go wide on Lap 48 at Turn 4 that pushed both drivers off-track. However, Hamilton managed to pass the Red Bull on Lap 59 to take the lead after a sensational duel. Also making it to the podium was polesitter Valtteri Bottas in the W10.

The race started with Bottas and Verstappen in the front row. Bottas led the charge as the lights turned green into Turn 1 but Max was quick to dive on the inside and grab the lead from the Mercedes driver. Bottas ran wide, which allowed Sergio Perez to move up to second on the fourth corner. Meanwhile, Hamilton started 10th on the grid after being disqualified from qualifying due to the rear wing, while also receiving a five-place grid penalty for an engine change. The driver was quick off the line and immediately moved up to P7.

Hamilton then passed Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin for P6 at the start of Lap 2, before moving ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, followed by teammate Bottas making room for him at the front. By Lap 6, the safety car was out due to a clash between Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. Hamilton had moved up to P3 at this point right behind Verstappen and Perez. Bottas, Leclerc and Sainz followed suit.

LAP 18/71



After briefly swapping positions, Lewis Hamilton passes Sergio Perez to take P2 - and makes it stick



He's now off in pursuit of title rival Max Verstappen



We told you this might be pretty good, didn't we? #BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cN6xGKjh7Y — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

From hereon, it didn't long for the Mercedes driver to make his way into the lead. He passed Perez on Lap 18 with the help of DRS as he went on to claim his sixth win of the season by a gap of 10.496s. Hamilton has managed to catch up with Verstappen in the drivers' standings with Verstappen's advantage reduced by 14 points and with just three races left.

Finishing fourth was Perez followed by Leclerc and Sainz in the Ferraris. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly claimed seventh ahead of Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris grabbed the final point in the race. Vettel finished 11th ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo, while George Russell in the Williams claimed 12th ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, Tsunoda, and Nicholas Latifi. The final finishers were the Haas drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher. Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll were the only retirements in the race.