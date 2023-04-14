  • Home
F1: Horner Dismisses Rumours Of Technical Chief Newey Leaving Red Bull

With his contract up for renewal soon, rumours arose that Red Bull’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey could jump ship to rivals Mercedes.
authorBy Mihir Barve
14-Apr-23 04:19 PM IST
Highlights
  • He has won multiple titles for McLaren, Williams and Red bull
  • Horner said, “His heart is still very much in Formula 1"
  • Newey also worked on the upcoming RB17 hypercar and took a crack at America’s Cup sailing competition while at Red Bull

Adrian Newey is regarded as one of the most prominent minds in building cars in the history of Formula 1. His technical prowess has been second to none in his generation, and until now, the 64-year-old has won multiple titles for McLaren, Williams and Red Bull. Newey joined Red Bull after a very successful stint at Williams at the start of the 2006 season and has been pivotal in bringing the then midfield team up to the front. Since then, Adrian Newey has helped Red Bull win 5 constructors titles & 6 drivers titles.

While he may appear comfortable at Red Bull with his newest creation - the RB19 - sweeping the floor with its opposition, rumours suggested that Newey may consider a switch to Mercedes. With his contract soon being up for a renewal, it would be the perfect time for him to jump ship to Mercedes and aid Lewis Hamilton in winning his 8th World Championship, while some also suggested that he could be considering retirement. However, Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner has been quick to dismiss the rumours.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Horner said, “His heart is still very much in Formula 1 and his commitment to the team is… It’s not something… We don’t talk about contracts or longevity of contracts, but he’ll be here for many years to come.” “He’s such an important part of our team and popular part of our team. It’s great to have him with us for the long-term, but also to be involved in projects like some of the things that we’re now getting involved in.”

Also Read: Here Is Your Ticket To Meeting Lewis Hamilton! All You Have To Do Is Buy A Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance

Apart from being the key mind behind the creation of Red Bull’s latest title challengers, Newey has also been an integral part of ‘Red Bull Advanced Technologies, having designed multiple things there, including bicycles & submarines. Newey also worked on the upcoming RB17 hypercar and took a crack at America’s Cup sailing competition while at Red Bull.

