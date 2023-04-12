Here Is Your Ticket To Meeting Lewis Hamilton! All You Have To Do Is Buy A Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance

Do you fancy meeting 7-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton? Well, you may have your best chance yet - if you are willing to dish out over Rs. 3 crore - as Mercedes-Benz has announced that every customer of its newest AMG sports car will get their car keys handed over by none other than the most successful F1 driver of all time.

Mercedes-Benz just launched the AMG GT S E Performance in India - which is the German brand’s most powerful car in our market - for Rs. 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). At the launch event, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India announced that every customer of the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance will get their car keys handed over by none other than Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team driver Lewis Hamilton.

The biggest talking point for the car is the powertrain. The plug-in hybrid set-up pairs AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor mounted to the rear axle to develop 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm of torque. The twin-turbo petrol V8 engine is good for 630 bhp and 900 Nm by itself, and is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Adding to the power output is an electric motor that is capable of delivering an additional 201 bhp and up to 320 Nm. The electric motor is powered by a 6.1 kWh battery pack, which is designed to offer peak performance over the all-electric driving range.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system that uniquely lets the rear-axle-mounted motor send power to the front wheels via the prop shaft, should it detect wheel slip. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds and a 316 kmph top speed on the 4-door sports sedan.