F1: Lando Norris Extends Contract With Mclaren

Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren that will see him stay with the team beyond 2025
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

    McLaren's Lando Norris has inked a new multi-year contract, solidifying his commitment to the team for the "long-term." The exact duration remains undisclosed, but the deal extends beyond his previous contract, which ends in 2025.
     

    Despite McLaren's inconsistent 2023, Norris played a pivotal role in the team's revival under Andrea Stella's leadership, achieving seven podiums and securing sixth place in the championship. The renewal ensures continuity in McLaren's driver lineup, partnering Norris with Oscar Piastri until at least 2026.
     

    Norris's decision to remain with McLaren signifies mutual trust and commitment. CEO Zak Brown praised Norris for his vital role in McLaren's resurgence, with the team emphasising their joint ambition to compete at the front of the grid. The contract extension follows Ferrari's announcement of Charles Leclerc's prolonged stay, signalling a stable driver market for the top teams. Norris expressed excitement about McLaren's progress, confident in challenging for victories and creating more memorable moments in the upcoming seasons.
     

    Looking ahead, Norris acknowledges the potential for race wins in the near term but remains cautious about mounting a full-fledged championship challenge. He recognizes McLaren's competitiveness, with moments of being close to Red Bull in 2023. While optimistic about winning races this year, Norris highlights the difference in pressure and excitement when aiming for both race victories and championships. 

    The major rules reset in 2026, introducing new engines and cars, presents a significant opportunity for all top teams, making the next two years crucial in setting the stage for future title contention.
     

    In response to his contract extension, Norris expressed his attachment to McLaren, considering the team his home. The journey with McLaren, which began in 2017, has seen ups and downs, but Norris is eager to contribute to the team's success. McLaren's leadership, including CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella, commended Norris's growth as both a driver and a person. Stella emphasised the instrumental role Norris and Piastri will play in McLaren's objective to move towards the front of the grid, showcasing confidence in their exciting driver pairing.

