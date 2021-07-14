F1: Lawrence Stroll Not Ruling Out Hamilton Move For Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll, the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team and the executive chairman of the Aston Martin road car company has revealed that he would be crazy to not consider 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton if he were to become available. Hamilton recently signed for another two years with Mercedes till 2023. In this case, Hamilton is interested post-2023, he will be 38 years old.

"Absolutely. You'd have to be crazy not to want to have Lewis drive for you," said the billionaire. "As you know, we are hiring brilliant new senior and technical engineering talent all the time, and the result will be a technical and engineering strength in the company, and the depth, equal to if not better than any other Formula 1 team," Stroll stated.

Stroll, as a part of his ambition, made the choice to invoke a clause in Sergio Perez's contract which was valid till 2022 and instead hired 4-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel when news broke out that he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of 2020 season.

The former Racing Point team gets a new name and British racing green shade

"We currently have approximately 500 employees. When I took over at Force India we had approximately 400. We've grown by about 100, and it's not just quantity it's quality. In Formula 1 it takes time to get people, as you are well aware, contracts, gardening leave etcetera, but in the near term, we plan to push that number to approximately 800 people. It shows the belief in our goals, in our targets, in our journey, the level of people that are joining us," he stated.

Recently, Aston Martin has been on a spree of hiring talent from Red Bull. Aston Martin hired senior Red Bull aerodynamicist, Dan Fallows, as its technical director after it elevated Andy Green as the chief technology officer. Aston Martin also is investing in a new wind tunnel and a new factory which speaks volumes of the vision that Lawrence Stroll has for the team.

As for hiring Hamilton, it will be a long shot for the Canadian, considering by the time he is done with Mercedes he will be 38. Then there is also the case of the two drivers he has - one is his own son Lance Stroll while the other one is no slouch in 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who has started to show some serious form with the team.