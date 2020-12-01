F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 

Hamilton has already won the world title so his absence will have no bearing

7-time world champion and one of the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, will miss the second race in Bahrain dubbed the Sakhir GP which is scheduled for the outer circuit at the track in Sakhir. Hamilton could possibly also miss the race after this in Abu Dabi as it is just a week away.

Hamilton won the race in Bahrain

“The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19,” said the FIA in statement

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend's event,” the statement added.

Grosjean will also be missing the second race in Sakhir after his scary crash

Hamilton has already wrapped up the 2020 world championship. He won the race over the weakened in Bahrain which involved a horrific crash that saw Romain Grosjean's Haas crashing into the guardrail splitting the car in two and also causing a massive fireball. Grosjean was lucky to get away with just some burns but he also will be missing the race this coming weekend with Pietro Fittipaldi taking his place.

Mercedes hasn't announced who will take part in place if Hamilton. Mercedes has an odd situation with its reserve drivers Esteban Gutierrez and Stoffel Vandoorne. Gutierrez can't step in as he last competed in an F1 race over three years ago and he hasn't done a test of more than 300 km which the Mexican needs for his super license. Vandoorne is tied up with Formula E which means that he may also not be available.

It will be interesting to see who steps in for Hamilton. Already, the Racing Point pair of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have missed a combined three races thanks to the virus.

