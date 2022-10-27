F1: Nico Rosberg Believes Alonso’s US GP Drive Was Unbelievable

While Sebastian Vettel may have received the “driver of the day” award at the US GP, most pundits have lauded Fernando Alonso for his brilliant driver at COTA where he managed to get the car back home in P7 after a horrendous high-speed collision with Lance Stroll where Alonso’s Alpine was airborne, and it collided with the side barriers. Alonso’s performance was sullied by a post-race penalty which many believe should be reversed.

Nico Rosberg who raced against the tenacious 2-time world champion from the start and end of his career believed it was an unbelievable drive from the 41-year veteran.

"The drive was really phenomenal because even before the crash, he was driving really well. To even think it’s even possible to continue after that is unbelievable. It’s typical Fernando, always fighting on like a gladiator. I mean we can see how long he’s airborne, do you know how far that is? That must be 50 metres down the straight there at 300KM/H and that impact that was big,” said Rosberg of the drive.

The crash was a huge one which resulted in Lance Stroll’s car retiring. It was also triggered by a late jink by Stroll when Alonso was in his slipstream attempting to overtake him on the straight at COTA. The stewards penalised Stroll for the incident, though he didn’t seem very apologetic about it. Things will be interesting next year because Alonso will be partnering with Stroll at Aston Martin and his father Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the team, while Alonso is known to be outspoken.